JD Pardo will join Chris Pratt in the Amazon thriller

The Mayans MC star also catches up with fellow cast members Taylor Kitsch and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The casting continues for The Terminal List, high voltage TV series expected for the next few months on Prime Video. The latest to sign up for a major recurring role is JD Pardo, currently the protagonist of Mayans MC and in the past appreciated in Revolution And The Messengers. The actor joins an increasingly notable cast that includes among others Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), Taylor Kitsch (True Detective), Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Jeanne Tripplehorn (Big Love), Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience) And Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The plot of The Terminal List and the role of JD Pardo

Written by David DiGilio (Strange Angel) based on Jack Carr’s best-selling novel of the same name and directed by the acclaimed Antoine Fuqua (Southpaw: The ultimate challenge, The Equalizer: The Avenger), The Terminal List tells the story of James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL whose entire platoon was ambushed during a high-risk covert mission. Returning home to his family with mixed memories of what happened and doubts about his guilt, Reece soon discovers that dark forces are acting against him, endangering not only his life but also the lives of those he loves.

Loading... Advertisements

According to Deadline, Pardo will play Tony Liddel, one of the youngest leaders of an FBI task force. He leads his team with determination and sincerity, and is as determined as he is ruthless when it comes to enforcing justice against a fugitive. While his job doesn’t seem to bother him, the same can’t be said about his complicated family life, although it is his family that motivates him in his mission to make the world a better and safer place.

Check out Amazon Prime Video

