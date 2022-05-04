JD Vance Wins Ohio Republican Senate Primary | Univision News Politics

JD Vance, the candidate supported by former President Donald Trump in the Ohio Republican primaries for the Senate, he was proclaimed the winner of the race, according to estimates by the AP agency. He is now expected to face Democrat Tim Ryan in the general election.
The author of “Hillbilly Elegy” defeated six other candidates on Tuesday to claim the Republican nomination for the seat vacated by retired Republican Rob Portman.
Trump endorsed Vance less than three weeks before the primary at a time when the state treasurer Josh Mandel and investment banker Mike Gibbons led the polls. The former president has staked his status as a Republican leader on his ability to mobilize his supporters as he contemplates another run for the White House in 2024.
JD Vance was seen as the front-runner on Tuesday in the Republican race to replace retired Sen. Rob Portman after receiving Trump’s late-stage endorsement.
Tuesday marks the first multi-state race of the 2022 campaign and comes the day after the leak of a US Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting the court may be ready to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade in 1973 that legalized abortion throughout the country.
Such a decision could have a dramatic impact on the course of the midterm elections, when control of Congress, governors’ mansions and key electoral offices are at stake.
The primaries also serve as an illuminating test of Trump’s influence in his party. A win for Vance probably will encourage Trump to continue asserting himself in primary campaigns before another possible presidential candidacy.
On a Columbus radio show, Trump praised all the candidates seeking the Republican nomination, but said he chose to endorse Vance despite his earlier criticism of Trump because he believes he is better positioned to win the seat in November.
The most expensive race in Ohio history
The race will also go down as the most expensive in state history, at more than $66 million from television and radio alone, according to Columbus-based firm Medium Buying.
Ohio, once a pioneer state, is now decidedly Republican, presenting a challenge for Ryan.
Encouraged by historical trends and the deep unpopularity of Democratic President Joe Biden, Republicans are optimistic about retaking the House and Senate in November. A new president’s party almost always loses seats in subsequent midterm elections, and Republicans hope skyrocketing inflation, high energy prices and lingering frustrations over the country’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will further boost their votes. prospects.
Democrats, meanwhile, are confident that the GOP, with Trump’s help, will pick candidates so extreme that they are ineligible in November.