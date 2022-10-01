Jealous? Angelina Jolie Apparently Doesn’t Want Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Near Her Kids

Everything seems to indicate that Brad Pitt he is ready to give himself a new chance at love, which is why he has been seen next to model Emily Ratajkowski and this is what you think Angelina Jolie.

And it is that for many years, The celebrities were one of the most fashionable couples, loved and followed by the whole world, so their separation has been just as scandalous as their romance.

Everything seems to indicate that until now, neither of them has given their arm to twist in terms of the custody of the six children that they share far from the empire they created together.

Apparently, this last point would have been one of the most notorious, since the actress had led to a strong problem with her daughter Shilohwho is the only one close to her father.

According to some media, the 16-year-old girl would have been upset with her mother for selling a property that has greatly harmed the actor, so he even wanted to go with him.

However, these versions were never confirmed, so now, the protagonist of “Eternals”would have a lot to say about his ex’s new romance.

Rumors had already started a few months ago. between Pitt and the model, Well, they have been seen on more than one occasion, but they have been very discreet because he is still in divorce proceedings.

Is Angelina Jolie jealous of Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend?

According to a source close to the 47-year-old actress is aware” of the rumors that his ex is dating Emily, because the news has caught his attention.

“Angelina is aware of the rumors linking Brad with Emily, of course the news caught her attention, but it is not a big concern for her because the only thing that matters to her when it comes to Brad’s love life is how it will affect their children,” the source told ‘Hollywood Life’.

And it seems that she has decided not to give it importance until it begins to affect her childrenbecause he doesn’t want me to introduce them to him until the relationship is much more serious.

“The day he comes up to her and says he plans to introduce someone to his kids, she’ll pay attention to him, but until then she won’t be interested.”

