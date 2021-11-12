Jealous boyfriend? Here’s how to hide WhatsApp chat

How many times have it happened to you to find yourself with the smartphone in your hand in front of yours jealous boyfriend and, therefore, to wish to find a quick way to hide a WhatsApp chat without having to delete it? Let’s see how it can be done quickly and absolutely painlessly.

Let’s start from the beginning. To hide our secret chats on WhatsApp or simply some message that we would like to keep more mysterious there is a quick and easy method. Taking a chat out of the spotlight to keep it away from prying eyes is in fact possible thanks to a trick that we are going to reveal to you immediately.

To hide a WhatsApp chat without having to delete it from our phone simply carry out the procedure to archive it. All we need to do is open thetopp and click on the desired conversation for a few seconds, dragging it from right to left. At this point, an options menu will appear on the screen from which you just have to select ‘archive chat’.

So, the chat will still be present in complete integrity within our WhatsApp archive, but it will no longer appear publicly among the main ones, when opening the application. It is a perfect method to make chats top secret that we don’t want to share with intrusive glances of all those who could for any reason approach our smartphone, be they friends, parents or a jealous boyfriend or husband.

For retrieve the archived conversation, then, just write in the search bar the contact name of the person in question and everything – absolutely everything – will return to normal. The archived chats are in fact fully functional, both to retrieve old messages and to write and receive new ones.

The method, as we have seen, is extremely simple and works on all operating systems, therefore, both on Android smartphones and iPhones equipped with Apple iOS software.