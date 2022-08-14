Jealousy and crying attacks: more data emerges from the strong fight between Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz

It seems that the wedding between Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham it generated more disputes than harmony between the families. This was reported by the portal Page Six, who assured that there is “a war” declared between the actress and her mother-in-law, Victoria, and to which is now added a worrying photo of the model.

According to what relatives communicated to both, the relationship is very strained and everything would have started long before the big wedding that took place in April. “They can’t stand each other and they don’t talk to each other, all the events leading up to the wedding were awful,” described the source, who added more information about the conflict. Victoria would have been very angry when her daughter-in-law did not allow her to be part of the wedding organization. “Nicola didn’t tell her anything about what she was planning and communication was minimal.”

However, months before, when Nicola was engaged to her son, Victoria no longer got along with the young woman (it is not the first time that it has transpired that there is discomfort between them), who posted a strong image of herself crying on her account Instagram where he wrote a cryptic message: “Sometimes I find it difficult to show the sad parts of myself. Growing up with seven brothers and two very strong parents made me tough,” said Peltz, who assures that as a result of that she doesn’t let anyone belittle her or hurt her heart. Although Nicola referred to how much she protects herself “in the industry”, she did not specify the reason for her discomfort, although many read it as a response to what is happening with her mother-in-law.

Secondly, to the formerSpice Girls he would not have liked the headline on the cover of the british magazine Tattler, who described Peltz as “The new Mrs. Beckham.” According to informants at Page Six, Victoria’s jealousy was undisguised and that did not contribute to the bad relationship she has with her daughter-in-law.

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, were married on Saturday, April 9, in Palm Beach, Fla., at the model-actress family’s four-thousand-square-foot beach house. which also has an imposing view of the sea.

David Beckham’s post for Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Capture

The celebration had begun hours before, more precisely on Friday, when the bride and groom received the guests to enjoy some cocktails at a reception in pure luxury, in tents decorated with bouquets of orchids. Both read their vows in front of a rabbi and the more than 600 guests in a “short but sweet” ceremony celebrated by the Jewish rite for which Nicola wore a Valentino design.

Among these guests were Victoria and David Beckham; her brothers, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10, and Nicola’s family: billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner, with the rest of their seven children, such as athlete Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz.

Likewise, Serena and Venus Williams were also in the game, as were actress Jordana Brewster, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actress and producer Eva Longoria, former Spice Girl Mel C and Marc Anthony, the singer chosen to give a short tribute concert. to the bride and groom “We have an incredible weekend ahead of us. We love you, Brooklyn and Nicola. Many kisses from Miami ”, Victoria had written in her account of Instagramin a publication in which she shared photos of her husband and children, where no conflict was perceived.

Before the big wedding it had been reported that young people signed a prenuptial agreement who was described as “epic”.

The portal responsible for providing the details was The Daily Mail: “Brooklyn Beckham is understood to have signed a prenuptial agreement with his future wife, Nicola Peltz. The $500 million fortune of Brooklyn parents David and Victoria is dwarfed by the estimated $1.5 billion wealth of Miss Peltz’s financier father, Nelson. News of the prenuptial agreement comes as preparations for the ceremony and for the the almost four million dollar party on Saturday, April 9 at the Peltz family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

