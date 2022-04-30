Jealousy, heartbreak and abuse on the set: the 5 great couples of film and TV who hated each other in real life

The protagonists look into each other’s eyes and it is not necessary for them to make a single sound. Their looks, full of tenderness, express more than they could say in a thousand words. The tension culminates in a passionate kiss that sparks applause, smiles, and even a tear from the rapt viewers, who are convinced that they witnessed the most genuine romance that exists. However, when the cameras and lights go down, real life is completely different from fiction. It may happen that the fake chemistry manages to overflow the fiction and that love moves from the characters to the actors, who end up involved in a passionate relationship. However, There are also cases located at the opposite extreme: not only do they not love each other, but they hate each other.

For the actors, representing love is the same as feigning stabbing pain after being shot or absolute terror in the face of a paranormal event. I mean, it’s just another job. From time to time, experiences they had in real life can help them summon the emotions necessary to bring the heroes or heroines to life. At other times, they are forced to create the feelings out of thin air or even go against their natural instinct. This is the case of the couples who, despite starring in some of the most outstanding romances in cinema, hated each other outside the recording sets.

They say that there is only one step from love to hate and there is no clearer example than Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd. The first episode of Moonlight It hit the small screen on March 3, 1985, and with a plot that seamlessly blended drama, comedy, suspense, and a bit of romance, it quickly became an ’80s classic.

Bruce Willis in Moonlight with Cybill Shepherd

The story follows the life of David (Willis), a private detective who decides to create his own agency and ends up accompanied by Maddie (Shepherd), a former model who was involved in the world of investigation after being scammed by her accountant. The charm of the series -that which made it the favorite of an entire generation- was the tense dynamic between the protagonists, who they experienced that love-hate that led them to go from constant fights to passionate encounters.

Quickly, that relationship seeped into reality, and what began as a possible romance ended in almost unbearable confrontations. The off-set chemistry was palpable and they even met in private. (“We never finish what we started”, Cybil sentenced years later) but, with the passion, the fights also came. As if they were possessed by their characters, the discussions started before the cameras started rolling and continued even when the recording had already finished. Although it became one of Hollywood’s most well-known feuds, neither revealed any details and refused to speak ill of each other.

The sensual dances and the famous step that begins in the air to end in a tender embrace were born in Dirty Dancing, but they influenced a hundred romantic scenes. The love story between the shy Baby (Jennifer Grey) and the fearless Johnny (Patrick Swayze) became an icon of pop culture. However, in real life, the situation was diametrically opposite.

Jennifer Gray and Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing Archive

The tension between the celebrities began long before their meeting in the film directed by Emile Ardolino. Years ago, they had met at RedDawn, where they gave life to two young people who joined a guerrilla in the middle of World War II. In order to prepare for that role, they had to undergo strict military training. He – who played the leader – got into character quickly and, even when they were not in front of the cameras, he did not stop giving orders to his companions. Gray was not amused by this.

However, the chemistry they had in the first screen test for Dirty Dancing it was so strong that even they, who had previously hesitated to accept the roles, decided to put past grudges aside. This did not last long as fights on set became a constant and Swayze, who was a trained dancer, easily lost his temper when she messed up a move. As good professionals, they were able to finish what they had started and the film was a resounding success, despite the fact that they actively avoided meeting again in the future.

Passionate kisses in the rain, disagreements, promises of eternal love and broken hearts: Diary of a passion it has that and much more. It is not for nothing that it is well up on the podium of romantic films most acclaimed by the audience. However, once again, reality could not be further from fiction. Or, maybe yes, just that the relationship of Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling it only resembled that of his characters when they were at their worst.

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in Diary of a Passion IMDB.com

They were both young, talented and Canadian. But that didn’t seem to be enough for the link to flow. Every time they filmed together – which was 80% of the time – the bad answers and the looks of disdain were undisguisable. The enmity reached such a point that, In the middle of a recording session with more than 150 people, Gosling yelled at the director, Nick Cassavetes, to please change his co-star.

Between fights and outbursts of anger, the film was finished, released and was a resounding success. They won awards, went down in film history and their scenes were cited in dozens of subsequent works. But they didn’t stop hating each other. But, this changed a couple of years later when they met again and, between talks and drinks, they realized that not everything was so bad. Once again: from love to hate there is only one step, and vice versa. They dated for two years and, although they decided to separate in 2007, Gosling assured that McAdams will always be one of the greatest loves of his life.

Of all the feature films on this list, Kramer vs. Kramer It is, perhaps, the one that most reflected on the screen what really happened on the recording sets. The Robert Benton-directed film follows the lives of Joanna (Meryl Streep) and Ted Kramer (Dustin Hoffman). who, after separating after she left her home, meet again to fight for the custody of their son.

Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep in Kramer vs. Kramer Archive

Although not originally considered for the lead role, Meryl was cast after sharing her vision of the story’s supposed villain with the director. In this way, she secured her role that would win her first Oscar. According to a 2016 publication of Vanity Fair, Dustin Hoffman asked to be hired as she was still shaken by the death of John Cazale, acclaimed actor and her first great love. According to the protagonist of The graduatehe wanted to use that vulnerability and instability to build the character of Joanna.

But Hoffman took his artistic visions too far and, Not only did he psychologically abuse Meryl during all the months that the recording lasted, but he even slapped her before some scenes. More than two decades after the premiere of the film, it transpired that he repeatedly insulted her late boyfriend until she was on the verge of tears, only to continue with the performance as if nothing had happened. After that version was released, Streep assured that it was a very hard experience and thatAlthough he never wanted to work with the actor again, he accepted his apology.

William Shakespeare was, is and surely will be the most renowned author of dramas and comedies in history.. Over the years, his works have been adapted countless times in various formats and languages, but his essence has always remained. Among the public’s favorites is Romeo and Juliet, a classic so recognizable that it almost seems ridiculous to explain what it is.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in Romeo + Juliet Archive

Among the thousand versions of the tragic romance, one of the most recent stands out: Romeo + Juliet by Buz Luhrmann. The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, which hit theaters around the world in 1997, tells the oft-repeated story through a modern lens. Needless to say, it was established as a box office success. The love between the protagonists was palpable through the screen but, once again, the actors could not even see each other in real life.

Those who witnessed the long filming process assured that both celebrities did their best to avoid talking to each other when they were offstage. The enmity arose from something as simple as it was inevitable: his personalities clashed. He – famous for her joking character – was too “immature” for her and, in contrast, Leo considered Danes too strict for her taste. Thus, between friction and tension, they finished their work and preferred never to share the billboard again. The actress took her promise so seriously that she refused to be a part of titanica for his dislike of who his co-star would be.