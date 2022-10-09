Jealousy in literature – Letters in time – Podcast

‘Famous mothers of literature’. Special by Patricia del Río about emblematic mothers in the fascinating and complex literary universe. Characters like Úrsula Iguarán, in ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’, by Gabriel García Márquez; Pelagia, in ‘The Mother’, by Máximo Gorki; Margarett March, in ‘Little Women’, by Louise May Alcott; Fantine, in ‘Les Miserables, by Victor Hugo; Susan Linda, in ‘A world for Julius’, by Alfredo Bryce Echenique, are some of the famous mothers in fiction, mentioned in each chapter of this new installment. Also, writers like Blanca Varela, Isabel Allende, Piedad Bonnett, who shaped their personal history, in novels and poetry, to immortalize the absent son. Today, in “The Book of the Week”, we are joined by Lis Geraldine Rojas Loyola, author of ‘Va a nochecer’, a story of overcoming and seeking justice linked to the death of her son, Brunito de Ella. For her part, Rossana Díaz Costa, filmmaker and film director, tells us how she adapted the character of Susan Linda, Julius’s mother, from the novel ‘A World for Julius’, to the screenplay for Julius’s film Name. The journalist Diego Pajares recommends three films on this subject: “Boyhood: moments of a life”, with Patricia Arquette; “Erin Brockovich, a bold woman”, with Julia Roberts; and “Terminator 2. Sarah Connor, Genesis,” with Linda Hamilton. While the literary critic and bookseller of Free Scene, Julio Zavala, gives us three titles of essential reading: “The summer my mother had green eyes”, by Tatiana Tabulsac; “A mother”, by Alejandro Palomas; “A Bob Dylan song in my mother’s agenda”, by Sergio Galarza. The songs that complement the theme of the mother are: ‘Teach your children’, by Crosby, Still and Nash & Young; ‘The paths of life’, by Vicentico; ‘Over the rainbow’, by Israel Kamakawiwo’ole; ‘I will always stay’ by Bebe; ‘Dust in the wind’, by Melanie; ‘Mamma mia’, by Abba; ‘Ice Cradle’, by Pamela Rodríguez. Conduction: Patricia del Río ||| Production: Amelia Villanueva ||| Audio edition: Andrés Rodríguez ||| Episode 19 – Season Three