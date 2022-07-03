Jean Alain affirms there is fixation against Danilo Medina

The former Attorney General of the Republic, Jean Alain Rodríguez, questioned that in two years of the fight against corruption, the Public Ministry has only shown three cases of alleged corruption, directed against two brothers of the former president Danilo Medina, his former head of security and him.

Jean Alain stressed that despite so many public corruption scandals that have led President Luis Abinader to dismiss several officials, the public ministry has done nothing and that it only seeks to counteract the proselytizing activities of Danilo Medina by reporting that it is investigating him.

The former prosecutor, held in the Najayo prison for the Medusa case, said that everything is about media trials against officials of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) to gain popularity, present themselves as indispensable heroes and guarantee the impunity they need “before so many illegal and arbitrary acts that they are carrying out.”

He gave as an example that Plutarco Aria, former Minister of Public Health, denounced and resigned due to scandals and administrative irregularities, two youth ministers were dismissedIn addition, the fraud of INABIE and the Supérate card, among others, without the Specialized Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (PEPCA) acting in this respect.

He also cited scandals such as the Social Policy Cabinet, a million-dollar contract for garbage collection in East Santo Domingo, and children intoxicated with school breakfast and allegedly embezzled purchases of paint.

“According to the Attorney General’s Office itself, when they arrived at the administration they found 403 cases of corruption accumulated over decades and just a few days ago they confirmed that there are already more than 700, that is, in just two years the complaints of corruption in history have almost doubled. of our country and again, the Public Ministry does nothing”, criticized the former prosecutor in a document sent to this newsroom from the jail where he is imprisoned.

He described the Public Ministry as an instrument of political retaliation and distraction, calling it a manipulator of perception against corruption, just as the Roman Empire did, “giving bread and circuses to its citizens.”

He attacked the public ministry whom he accuses of trying to manipulate public opinion through a media and advertising strategy that, in his opinion, seeks to hide and distract the population from the crimes and delinquency that affect the Dominican Republic, using as entertainment what he called “media trials”.

“The public ministry filters to the press and public opinion only the information that is convenient for it to be known, as well as the accusations that contain their fanciful and dramatic stories without evidence,” circulating them before those under investigation and their lawyers have access to the data. documents,” he emphasized.

Likewise, the former prosecutor stated that the new public ministry disbanded and disintegrated most of the country’s prosecutors’ offices, transferring hundreds of prosecutors from all provinces to the PEPCA and the Directorate of Prosecution, “thus weakening the institutional structures in charge of prosecuting and investigating crimes.” crimes”.

He stated that they fired more than 2,000 specialized technicians and hired another 2,000 to dedicate them to the media show, information that in his opinion can be verified in the public payroll of employees “Without prosecutors, without personnel dedicated to prosecuting crime, how can you think that crime will not increase.

He expressed that this abandonment of the prosecution of crimes and crimes and the reduction and lack of supervision of prosecutors have largely brought about the wave of violence and deaths that the country is experiencing, with the highest rise in the index of criminality and femicides in recent decades.

