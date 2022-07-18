Jean Alain bought land with money from the Attorney General’s Office

Santo Domingo, DR.

The former Attorney General of the Republic, Jean Alain Rodríguez, built with money from the institution a perimeter fence on a piece of land you own, which was acquired in its last operation with money from the Attorney General’s Office, which is located on Avenida Circunvalación de Santo Domingo, near the intersection of Villa Mella-Yamasá.

This is stated in the accusation presented by the Specialized Prosecutor for Administrative Corruption (PEPCA), against the former prosecutor and the other defendants in the case. network of corruption in the Medusa case, whose file is in the hands of Judge Amauris Martínez, of the Third Court of Instruction of the National District to hear the preliminary trial.

According to the accusatory piece, said land, of about 30 thousand square meters, was also acquired fraudulently by Alain Rodríguez, in one of the last illicit operations committed by the accused, confined in the Najayo prison.

The accusation highlights that the cost of the construction of said fence was paid by Alain Rodríguez through a fictitious invoice in favor of Marizan Engineering, Construction and Real Estate SRL, which established that it was the repair of bathrooms of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic. The file, which consists of more than 12,000 pages, indicates that it was the last of the illicit operations in which the alleged corruption network led by Alain Rodríguez used the company Marizan Engineering, Construction and Real Estate SRL.

The engineer Grandersio Rafael Marizan Ubiña established to the Public Ministry that Antón Casasnovas Nolasco asked him to make a budget and an invoice, establishing items corresponding to the repair of bathrooms in the Attorney General’s Office, but the reality is that said money would be used for the construction of the perimeter fence, near the intersection of Villa Mella-Yamasá.

Submit to substantive trial

In the indictment consisting of more than 3 thousand tests and 400 witnesses the public ministry asks the empowered judge to set a hearing, in order to know the conclusive act consisting of accusation and request for an order to open a trial against the accused.

Likewise, that the accusation presented by the Public Ministry be fully admitted, with all its evidence, against the natural and legal persons, object of this accusation and, consequently, issue an order to open a trial against the accused.

Also, that the coercive measures imposed on the accused be maintained, through resolution No. 0670-2021-SMDC-00952, since these are the ones that guarantee that the accused do not avoid the criminal proceedings against him for serious acts.

Confiscation

It maintains that once the responsibility of the defendants is retained in the merits trial, order the confiscation in favor and benefit of the Dominican State, of the elements of material evidence provided in this accusation, to say of the movable and immovable property seized and money seized. .