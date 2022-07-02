Jean Alain qualifies the MP as an “instrument of retaliation”

One year after the arrest of the former Attorney of the Republic Jean-Alain Rodríguez, accused of diverting public funds and destroying records related to extraditions, seizure of assets and criminal activity during his tenure, described the Public ministry instrument of political retaliation and distraction.

Likewise, he branded him as a manipulator of perception against corruption, just as the Roman Empire did, “giving bread and circuses to its citizens.”

In an extensive document that he sent to the editorial office of Diario Libre, he began by accusing the MP of trying to manipulate public opinion through a media and advertising strategy that, in his opinion, seeks to hide and distract the population from the crimes and delinquency that affect the Dominican Republic, using what he called “media trials” as entertainment.

“These strategies have acquired new modalities: they are used by governments and countries, the same as ours, which seeks to inhibit in the people the memory of the dangerous crime wave (assaults, kidnappings, homicides, femicides and drug trafficking) that today breaks records” , I consider Jean-Alainwho explained that this method is known as “penal populism”, used to divert attention.

In the case of the Dominican Republic, he assured that the executing hand of this method is the MP, in order to evade responsibility and “Machiavellically blame the National Police.”

He pointed out that, in two years of the fight against corruption, the authorities have only shown three cases of alleged corruption, “directed, confidentially, against two brothers of former President Danilo Medina, his former head of security and a server.”

For the expodurator, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (PEPCA) seeks to counteract Medina’s proselytizing activities by reporting that it is investigating him.

THERE ARE NO GOVERNMENT PRISONERS

Jean-Alain He highlighted that despite so many public corruption scandals that have led President Luis Abinader to dismiss several officials, the judicial authorities have not arrested a single member of the ruling party (PRM).

“The President of the Republic has set an example by dismissing ministers and directors for alleged acts of corruption and the Public ministry He hasn’t done anything,” he said.

In this sense, he recalled that Plutarco Arias, former Minister of Public Health, denounced and resigned due to scandals and administrative irregularities, two Youth Ministers were dismissed, in addition, of the INABIE frauds and that of the Supérate card, among others, without the MP act on it.

Likewise, he cited scandals such as that of the Social Policy Cabinet, a million-dollar contract for garbage collection in Santo Domingo Este, and children intoxicated with school breakfast and allegedly embezzled purchases of paint.

“According to the Attorney General’s Office itself, upon reaching the management they found 403 cases of corruption accumulated over decades and just a few days ago they confirmed that there are already more than 700, that is, in just two years the complaints of corruption in history have almost doubled. of our country and again, the Public ministry It doesn’t do anything,” he criticized.

He pointed out that the work of the attorney general is not to prepare files, but to support the prosecutors, “to those more than 1,500 prosecutors of yesterday who are the same as today who had and have the same obligation to prosecute crime.”

The Jean-Alain It’s all about media trials against officials of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) to gain popularity, present themselves as indispensable heroes and guarantee the impunity they need “in the face of so many illegal and arbitrary acts that they are carrying out.”

MP DISINTEGRATED PROSECUTION OFFICES

The former attorney stated that the new MP disrupted and disintegrated most of the prosecutors of the country by transferring hundreds of prosecutors from all the provinces to the PEPCA and the Directorate of Prosecution, “thus weakening the institutional structures in charge of prosecuting and investigating crimes.”

“He fired more than 2,000 specialized technicians and hired another 2,000 to dedicate them to the media show, information that can be verified in the public payroll of employees. Without prosecutors, without personnel dedicated to prosecuting crime, how can they think that it will not increase? crime?” he questioned.

He defended the National Police and assured that it is not the only one responsible for the rise in crime, when in his opinion, the prevention policy corresponds directly to the Attorney General of the Republic (art. 6 numeral 7, Law 133-11) ; “the Public ministry It is responsible for the formulation and implementation of the State’s policy against crime. The National Police is only responsible for active prevention and control of crimes.

“This abandonment of the prosecution of crimes and crimes and the reduction and lack of supervision by prosecutors have largely brought about the wave of violence and deaths that we are experiencing, with the highest rise in the crime rate and femicide in recent decades” , highlighted Jean-Alain.

The former prosecutor accused the MP of leaking to the press and public opinion only the information that is convenient for him to know, as well as the accusations that contain his “fantasy and dramatic stories without evidence”, circulating them before those under investigation and their lawyers. have access to documents.

“So much so that I have been warning for some time, that excerpts of a document that had not yet reached my hands circulated in clear violation of the law, and they only presented what is convenient for them in a manipulated way,” he emphasized.

THE MP LIED TO THE COUNTRY

He stressed that the freedom of human beings with the presumption of innocence is at stake due to obsession and persecution, crime is turning a safe country into a nightmare.

“I was deprived of liberty for false overvaluation and construction vices in prisons, without being an engineer, while this new management contracted and paid more than 220 million pesos not contemplated in the initial contracts to the same contractors and works,” he defended, by assuring that the MP lied to the country and keeps him in prison endorsing him a false millionaire embezzlement.

“We all know that the Chamber of Accounts did not identify either overvaluation or bribery and that they lied to everyone to send me to prison,” he said.

He guaranteed that he did not come to the public service to serve himself but to serve, with a documented wealth of more than 220 million pesos in the year two thousand twelve (2012) and assured them that together with his lawyers he will prove the falsity of each of the new accusations against him.

“Given the lack of evidence, PEPCA has intimidated witnesses and used prison terror as a method of blackmail to extract false confessions and thus materialize their revenge,” he stated.

He adds: “I also assure you that we will know who the real criminals and criminals are who, with the noble power and mandate that the law grants them to do justice, forcing people to lie, take away people’s freedom on personal whims and revenge.”

He hopes that at some point God will enlighten the authorities with his infinite goodness and that the law will be the same for all, “that arbitrary acts, personal revenge and the Public ministry dedicate himself to his role, to pursue true corruption, regardless of the political party to which we belong”.

Despite all this, Jean-Alain He said he was convinced that the truth is a liberating light that reveals and clears the dark shadows of perversion.

“The time has come to stop this harmful proceeding and for all of us to fight for a country where justice is not an instrument of political retaliation and distraction and much less of revenge, let us work for a country where due process prevails, the true state of social law. and democratic, a country as required by law”, he concluded.