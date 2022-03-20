Jean Alain Rodríguez asked not to implicate César el Abusador

He then Attorney General of the RepublicJean Alain Rodríguez, intervened so that David Ortiz did not reveal that César Emilio Peralta (César the Abuser) was the intellectual author of the attempt on his life “because if Peralta fell, many people in the government at that time would fall.”

Ortiz hired Ed Davisformer Boston police commissioner, to investigate the origin of the attack to which he was subjected on June 9, in a commercial establishment on Avenida Venezuela, in the Eastern Zone of Greater Santo Domingo.

David’s investigation found no reason why Caesar the Abuser wanted to kill him, according to reports published by the Boston Globe.

However, the capo, who fled the country and was arrested in Colombia, pointed out that the action was motivated by “Ortiz’s lack of respect”, however, the Boston newspaper does not make it clear for what reason.

The Cooperstown Hall of Famer revealed that prosecutor Jean Alain called him at his home in Weston two months after the shooting and asked him to make a public statement supporting the mistaken identity theory. On the occasion he said he was accompanied by Prado, baseball agent Fern Cuza and Baerlein.

“We understood that the attorney general was trying to make (Peralta’s possible participation) disappear because if Peralta fell, many people in the government were going to fall,” Prado said.

The official report indicated that the shot was made by one of two men, who were traveling on a motorcycle. One of the assailants was beaten by civilians who were at the scene.