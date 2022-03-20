Jean Alain will respond to David Ortiz’s investigation

The former prosecutor’s defense council Jean Alain Rodriguez will respond this afternoon to the serious accusations made by the private investigation ordered by the ex-player of Big leagues, David Ortiz.

The information was given to Diario Libre by lawyer Carlos Balcácer, who did not provide details of the information that he will offer at 4 this afternoon.

The new research, conducted by Ed Daviswho was Commissioner of the Boston United States Police from 2006 to 2013, has revealed that he allegedly Jean Alain Rodriguez “I was trying to make disappear (the possible participation of César the abuser (César Emilio Peralta) in the attack against David Ortiz) because if Peralta fell, many people in the government were going to fall.” In the context of the events, the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) was ruling.

In the story they state that Jean Alain Rodriguez I call David Ortiz to his home in Weston (United States) two months after the shooting at the Dial Bar, where he was seriously injured (June 9, 2019) and asked him to make a public statement supporting the theory that the event was a mix-up.

In an extensive report published on Saturday in the American newspaper The Boston Globe, based on private investigation, it is revealed that the National Police Dominican refused to cooperate with the investigation and that although they tried to get an interview with Jean Alain Rodriguez to discuss the findings of the case, he turned down the private investigators’ request.

Lawyer of “the Abuser” speaks

Lawyer Joaquin Perez César Emilio Peralta’s defense considered that the new investigation has no scientific basis and that it is “pure speculation.”

“That has no basis. That was a private company that David Ortíz hired to investigate the event. It has no scientific basis and it is in the interest of a company that was paid to give a different result, to the result of the investigation by the authorities in the Dominican Republic,” César Emilio Peralta’s representative told Diario Libre.

He also stated that his client “flatly denies that he has anything to do with the attack on Ortiz, who was considered by the Abuser as his friend.” He understands that the version of the Dominican authorities, who point out that David Ortiz was smitten by confusion “is the correct version” of the story.

“This new investigation does not even have any testimony from someone who can say that César paid someone to commit that act… they concluded that it would have been Cesar the Abuser because he meets the perfect profile of someone who is not desired by society, it is very easy of blaming and saying that César had something to do with it, ”said the lawyer.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/03/20/un-group-of-men-posing-for-a-photo-80c14827.jpg David Ortiz, Luis Jhoel López Durán, and Odalis Pérez (a)“Secreto”, among other people, were at the Dial Bar & Lounge on the day of the event in June 2019. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

The Dial Bar bombing

The ex-player of the Big leaguesDavid Américo Ortiz Arias known as “Big Papi”, was shot in the back on the night of Sunday, June 9, 2019, in a bar, in the Ozama expansion, where he shared with some friends.

According to the accusation of the Prosecutor’s Office, on the appointed day at 9:21 PM David OrtizLuis Jhoel López Durán, Sixto David Fernández Vásquez and Odalis Pérez (a) “Secreto”, among other people, were at the Dial Bar & Lounge, on Presidente Vásquez Avenue, next to Venezuela Avenue, in the Ozama expansion and in At that moment they were attacked by two men who arrived on a motorcycle.

Those two men were Eddy Vladimir Feliz García (a) El Nata, who was driving a motorcycle with Rolfi Ferreira Cruz (Rolfi) as a passenger.

Rolfi dismounted, walked towards the three men sitting at a table and without saying a word, shot the former player David Ortizwho suffered a wound with an entry hole in the Lumbar region (back), with exits in the right anterior face of the abdomen (next to the navel).

The same bullet that injured “Big Papi” also hit the communicator Jhoel López, with entry and exit in the right thigh.

The investigations of the Attorney General’s Office revealed that it was a mistake, since supposedly David Ortiz He was not the “target” of the contract killing, but rather another alleged drug trafficker (Sixto David Fernández / El Modelo), who was at the bar that night. The private investigation contradicts these conclusions and establishes that Caesar the Abuser ordered to kill David Ortiz.

Those subjected to the case The accused Franklin Junior Meran (Rubirosa), Víctor Hugo Gómez Vásquez, Junior Cesar La Hoz Vargas, Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, Rolfi Ferreras Cruz or Ramón Martínez Pérez are on trial for the event at Dial Bar in a court in Santo Domingo Este. (Rolf); Oliver Moisés Mirabal, Joel Rodríguez de la Cruz (Calamardo), Porfirio Ayendi Dechamps Vásquez (Nene), Reynaldo Rodríguez Valenzuela (El Chino), Carlos Rafael Álvarez Pérez (Carlos Nike), Gabriel Alexander Pérez Vizcaíno (Hueso) José Eduardo Ciprián Lebrón ( Chuky) Lanny Estephanie Pérez Reyes and Eddy Vladimir Féliz García.