Jean Alain’s lawyers deny that he protected César “El Abusador” in the David Ortiz case

Santo Domingo, DR.

The defense of Jean Alain Rodríguez, former Attorney General of the Republic, denied any protection to drug trafficker César Emilio Peraltaon the grounds that It was precisely during his administration that the network led by “El Abusador” was dismantled.

They also point out that the current members of the Public Ministry were part of the Attorney General’s team and did not refer to anything “until that moment.” “Similarly, the Colombian Attorney General’s Office publicly acknowledged its gratitude for the efforts made by the former attorney in capturing the drug lord,” said Carlos Balcácer, attorney for the former Dominican attorney.

The defense of Jean Alain Rodríguez considers that his client comes out stronger “with this type of situation”, in reference to the investigation by Ed Davis, former Boston Police Commissioner, which determined that the player David Ortiz was ordered to be assassinated by César Emilio Peralta.

Carlos Bálcacer pointed out that Jean Alain is relaunching at the hands of the truth and that if the Public Ministry continues to accuse the 12 defendants who are in prison it is because it is an accolade to the investigation carried out by Rodríguez.

The lawyer said that he spoke on Sunday afternoon with the former prosecutor, who provided him with the information that David Ortiz had supported the results of the local investigation with statements in the press.

“The best opinion of the Public Ministry is that There is nothing new under the sun in the David Ortiz case, nor will there ever be one, you will not see it. IEven if you read the statements made by this irresponsible person (Ed Davis) who do not know the reasons (for the attack),” Bálcacer said at a press conference at his residence this afternoon.

The lawyer also referred to the Boston Globe newspaper, which published the information with the results of the private investigation of the Ortiz case, pointing out that it was a fifth-rate newspaper.

“Jean Alain was not an investigator, nor is the current prosecutor. The one who was chief of the Police and the current prosecutor of Santo Domingo Este, Milciades Guzmán, brings a report to him, a report that to date the PGR endorses and endorses, “said the lawyer.

Bálcacer called Davis’s investigation a fallacy and called the former Police Commissioner a “pseudo-investigator.”

“It is a lie from that man and David Ortiz is left with a challenge and an opportunity to clarifyr that at no time Jean Alain ordered him to endorse the investigation, “said the lawyer.

He said that the Davis investigation cost the Dominican baseball player $2 million and that they authorized him to say on October 30 that the Ed Davis investigation coincided with the one carried out by Jean Alain Rodríguez.

Carlos Bálcacer said that today the 12 defendants who are imprisoned in the prisons of La Victoria, Najayo and others in the interior of the country are the happiest people on earth. “And you have to be very careful because now they are going to build a tunnel to escape from this criminal act,” he said.

“The truth we have is this, there is no other truth. There is always duplicity of criteria in Dominican society,” said Bálcacer, referring to secondary theories that society has assumed in the cases of the Vimenca robbery or in the murder of moneychanger Héctor Méndez.

“Jean Alain never called David Ortiz to order him to support the version of the Public Ministry. It is not true that they required Jean Alain for an investigation, there is no way, ”he said.

Statement from the defense of Jean Alain Rodríguez

David Ortíz confirmed the results of a private investigation that coincided with that carried out by the Dominican authorities

Santo Domingo, DN.- The members of the Defense Council of former Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez, Dr. Carlos Balcácer, and Attorneys Gustavo Biaggi and Francisco Franco reported today that it was David Ortiz himself who informed the world through different news channels based in the US that the investigations carried out privately by Mr. Ed Davis produced the same results as the investigations carried out in the Dominican Republic by the National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office of the Province of Santo Domingo.

In this regard, it is good to remember that the investigation carried out by the director of the National Police, Ney Aldrín Bautista, and the Attorney General of the Santo Domingo Province, Milcíades Guzmán, identified 12 people involved in the act through a report that is available at the PGR.

“The former prosecutor is not a detective nor does he manage investigative aspects, he sticks to what the competent bodies provide him and gives the official versions as a spokesperson for the institution, as continues to happen today”, Carlos Balcácer pointed out.

It is recalled that the victim hired an international investigative team that initially coincided with the report presented by the local authorities. Of these statements by Ortíz there are records in videos and the press that confirm and corroborate the investigation and the results obtained from them.

The jurists point out that if new elements arise, the Public Ministry has the power to reopen the case and include new evidence, but apparently this is not the case, since it was the current management of the Public Ministry who, based on the investigation carried out, has requested opening to trial and formal accusation.

In relation to yesterday’s publication of the Boston Globe, lawyer Carlos Balcácer wondered “How is it possible that Jean Alain wanted to cover up César” The Abuser” When was the former prosecutor who, upon arriving at the Attorney General’s Office, initiated an investigation of that network that had been operating for 12 years?

The current members of the Public Ministry were part of the Attorney General’s team, so how is it possible that they had not said anything until then. Similarly, the Colombian Attorney General’s Office publicly acknowledged its gratitude for the efforts made by the former attorney in capturing the capo,” Balcácer reiterated.

The defense attorneys of former attorney Jean Alain Rodríguez insist that there is a whole campaign of misinformation and malicious discredit against Jean Alain Rodríguez, which on this occasion also tarnishes a legend like David Ortiz.