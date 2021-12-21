Jean Alesi arrested for throwing a firecracker at the office of his brother-in-law (who is separating from his sister) – Corriere.it

It took place last Sunday and no one was present in the man’s architect’s office, but through the report of a neighbor who noticed the gesture, the former Ferrari F1 driver was arrested.

Jean Alesi was arrested around Monday for damaging the property of others with an explosive device, the deputy said today. prosecutor of Nimes, Antoine Wolff. The events took place, as mentioned, in Villeneuve-le’s-Avignon, the city of Gard where the 57-year-old former Ferrari driver lives. The police had been called on Sunday around 10 pm by residents in the neighborhood, worried by the sound of an explosion. Thanks to the registration number recorded by a neighbor, the police were able to ascertain that the vehicle seen on the spot, before leaving with the lights off, belonged to Jos Alesi, brother of the former pilot, who was immediately arrested. Yesterday the former Scuderia driver (1991-1995) went to the police station, where he exonerated his brother by explaining that he was in the car, with his son and a friend of the latter and that he himself had put a big fire purchased in Italy in the frame of a window of his brother-in-law’s office as an architect, without imagining causing such damage, explained the deputy prosecutor. Jean Alesi he explained that he just wanted to play a bad joke on his brother-in-law, who is separating from his sister, assuring her not to be in controversy with him. However, the police did not take it well and stopped him. His son and friend in the car were also stopped with him. I’m rather skeptical of the notion of a joke being made at 10pm, without the targeted person knowing who it was, and everyone is being listened to to see if there’s another reason, Antoine Wolff added.