Jean Alesi arrested in France, allegedly threw a firecracker at his brother-in-law’s house

Former F1 driver Jean Alesi was stopped by French police and accused of throwing a firecracker at the window of his brother-in-law’s house. This was reported by the Equipe, according to which the former idol of Ferrari fans has admitted his faults before the judiciary of Nîmes (Gard) and is currently in the departmental public security (SD) premises of Vaucluse in Avignon.

The events took place on the evening of Sunday 19 December, around 10pm. Three strangers drove in a car with all the lights off near an architectural firm in Villeneuve-lès-Avignon (Gard). One of the occupants got out to place a firecracker in front of the office. In front of the investigators, Alesi, thirteen seasons in Formula 1, 201 Grands Prix and 32 podiums, including a victory in Canada in 1995, admitted to having launched a “big firework bought in Italy” at a window of the studio. architecture of his brother-in-law, “without imagining causing such damage,” said the deputy prosecutor of Nîmes.

According to the Equipe, the explosion caused damage to the shutters and the anti-burglary glass. Investigators were able to quickly trace Alesi because several witnesses had been able to note the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle, a BMW, registered in the name of a body managed by Jean Alesi’s brother, José. Jean Alesi’s son and a friend of his were also stopped by the police, to ascertain whether they are complicit in the act.