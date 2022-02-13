Jean-Claude Van Damme, bad news for fans of the actor

If in recent days the Italian actor Ivano Marescotti said he wanted to retire from the cinema at 73, just like his legend Jack Nicholson, more recently came the announcement of another abandonment to the world of the seventh art: that of the global action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme.

According to Deadline, in fact, the actor will play for the last time in What’s My Name?new and last film of his rich and prolific career directed by Jeremy Zegand for the occasion Van Damme will go to interpret … himself! Yes, the actor will play the role of a version of himself victim of amnesia, upon awakening from a coma after a car accident. The fights against memorable opponents of his film career will be a must for him in groped to regain his identity.

“I wanted to leave the scene but at the same time revisit my career one last time, starting with Bloodsport, the film that made me famous – Van Damme told Deadline microphones – I want this movie to represent a new Bloodsport, but on a higher level. In the history of the film I am at the end of my career, and I am not happy because I have lived in a hotel for the last 30 years, which by the way is true ».

“We will bring some real elements of my life and experiences – specify again the world star of action films – I am I left Belgium and went all the way to Hollywood. I was successful, I knew failure, I got back into the game. In the film I’m at the premiere of my new job and boom! – a car hits me because I’m drunk and can’t see it coming. When I wake up I don’t remember who I am anymore“.

In short, a really peculiar and stimulating synopsis for a last film, don’t you think too? Let us know what you think, also in relation to Van Damme’s decision to leave the cinema, as always in the comments.

