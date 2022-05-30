Jean-Claude Van Damme desperate Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

Photo credit: Getty Images – Getty Images

Jean-Claude Van Damme, Julia Roberts and Chris Isaac were the guest stars of one of the most famous episodes of ‘Friends’, ‘The one after the Super Bowl’.

Both Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox had to stop the Belgian in the kiss scenes.

The shooting stories of friends They are usually full of great and funny anecdotes with the many guest stars that paraded through the series. Brad Pitt had a great time making him hate Jennifer Aniston, his partner at the time (and forever in the hearts of millions of people…) and between Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts there was even a brief romance. However, the imprint left by action star Jean-Claude Van Damme is pretty disastrous. So much so that, today, it would bring him more serious consequences than a reprimand.

The Hollywood Reporter has interviewed several of the creators of Friends on the occasion of the double episode The one after the Super Bowl, an episode of the second season that broke audience records. It featured, as a guest star, Jean-Claude Van Damme. However, it seems that the Belgian, who had years of infamy and drug addiction, was not a guest to call back.

Kevin Brigth, executive producer of the series, remembers that he was three or four hours late for the shoot. Warren Littlefield, former president of NBC comes to wonder who was more difficult to work with, him or the monkey (Marcel, Ross’s pet). Although Mike Sikowitz reveals more humorous anecdotes like how he demanded to have a particular brand of cereal called Cocoa Puffs on the set, other stories are more unpleasant.

Michael Lembeck, director of the episode, remembers how arrogant he was on the set and how bad he behaved with his co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. In fiction, the characters of both, the famous Rachel and Monica, fought for the star’s attention. The two of them had a kiss scene with him. The first to record it was Jennifer Aniston, who approached Lembeck to ask him to tell the Belgian:

Would you do me the favor of asking him not to stick his tongue in my mouth.

Although Lembeck conveyed the message to Van Damme, it seems that he turned a deaf ear and the scene was repeated with Courteney Cox. Again, the actress approached the director to tell the actor not to stick his tongue in her mouth. Here Lembeck assures that she had to repeat it to him, this time in a more serious way.

It is normal that fans do not differentiate reality from fiction, but not that Van Damme believed that Aniston and Cox were as crazy about their language as Monica and Rachel… Chris Isaak and Julia Roberts also made an appearance in that episode. They obviously left a much better memory on the team.