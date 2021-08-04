Entertainment

Jean-Claude Van Damme, the true story behind a Kickboxer scene

The mythical Jean-Claude VanDamme is currently back on everyone’s lips thanks to The last mercenary, really over the top action film produced by Netflix and recently streaming on the platform, but one of the titles that made him famous in the past was certainly the Kickboxer by Mark DiSalle and David Worth.

Released in American cinemas in 1989, therefore the beauty of 32 years ago, Kickboxer – The new warrior was also one of the first titles in which Van Damme ventured as a scriptwriter, stealing to be honest Narrative clichés from Rocky 4 and other sports films but managing to make the film become a small genre success and opening the doors to a franchise that has a total of 9 films to its assets.

What most people don’t know, however, is that a title scene is based on an actual event. In the scene where Kurt Sloane (Van Damme) run away from master Xian Chow’s dog with meat tied to his legs is a real event that happened to the star when he was younger, to be precise when he was asked to wear a protective suit to protect themselves from the attempts of a trained dog to do so falls to the ground, and just as a form of training.

Kickboxer – The new warrior will air tonight, August 3, 2021, at 9:10 pm on Paramount.


