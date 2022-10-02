Jean-Claude Van Damme’s “mafia” car

Jean-Claude Van Damme has a wide variety of cars at his disposal, although there is a striking model in his garage that no one loses sight of, many claiming that it is the favorite of the actor and the “mafioso” par excellence. We show you…

Jean Claude Van Damme As the years go by, he continues to attract attention on the big screen, demonstrating that his talent is still valid with each film premiere, plus the wide repertoire of films that accompany him in his career, making a small mention of the many that he successfully accumulates, such as: “Double Impact”, “Universal Soldier”, “Assassin’s Game”, “Dangerous Operation” and many more.

From Hollywood, on several occasions his name appeared on the list of the highest paid actors in the industry, accumulating a fortune that exceeds 250 million dollars, managing to add models to its extraordinary collection of cars that includes Ferrari, Lamborghini, Volvo among other acquisitions.

Nevertheless, There is a striking vehicle which they say is their favorite and the quintessential “gangster”, where he usually travels alone or with his family, enjoying the benefits offered by the convertible among the wonderful automotive variety that exceeds a dozen in your garage, with the opportunity to select different ones every day of the week.

The main car is the Bentley Continental which he boasts on social networks walking through the streets of the city with his pet, in the car that allows him to drive with a 4.0-liter V8 engine and 550 horsesaccelerate from 0 to 100km/h in four seconds and reach the maximum speed of 330km/h.

Undoubtedly, this prized model with remarkable performance on the road is one of those preferred by the Hollywood star who do not miss the opportunity to recreate outdoors to enjoy all the benefits in technology, comfort and safety that this first-class equipment gives you behind the wheel.

+ Photo of Jean-Claude Van Damme in his Bentley Continental: