‘Jean du Barry’: Johnny Depp, smokescreen in a very bad movie Culture

Controversy at the last Cannes Festival regarding film programming jean du barry At the time of its inauguration it merely served as a smokescreen for the launch of a film whose artistic merits are rare. The complaints were mainly aimed at the presence of actor Johnny Depp, who had recently starred in a defamation trial that pitted him against his former partner, Amber Heard, and which became a dirty spectacle of global reach. Depp plays King Louis XV in this historical drama set in Versailles and the media buzz basically got a lot of talk jean du barry -A film that marked the return of the actor to the cinema in the same week in which his million-dollar contract with Dior, another icon of France, was made public – but without talking about it Jean Du Barry, A hollow, bad film, for which controversy worked.

more information

problems of jean dubarry there are several. The main one is the lack of chemistry between the two characters, which adds to the life of a love couple. In a very questionable decision, the film’s director and Maven LeBesco, better known as Maven, also serves as the lead actress. If his work behind the camera is merely spot on, in front he is inappropriate, never succeeding in embodying his character. In such a way that the audience is watching not Jean du Barry and Louis Unable to make space.

Much debated issue after films Police (2011), awarded at Cannes and in which the director reserved a supporting character, or my love (2015), also awarded at Cannes, jean du barry It seems like this is the whim of a director who cannot hide his ego. Maven is undoubtedly a woman with impressive appearance and interesting personality, another center of controversy due to her love story with director Luc Besson, whom she met when she was 12 and he was 28, and with whom she dated for 16 years. Married at the age of.

more information

Perhaps because it’s because of her own character or perhaps because she’s far from being a good actress, Maven plays the king’s lover and, in an effort to give her film a current and feminist message, the result is Opportunistic. Jeanne du Barry was a self-made woman who rose from the underworld to the salons of Versailles, where she challenged the court with her clothes and her appearance. A suburban woman with a huge personality, portrayed brilliantly by Sofia Coppola Marie Antoinette (2006), in which Du Barry was played by Asia Argento and where two lines of dialogue (“This is ridiculous”, “No, this is Versailles”) have more to say about that society than almost two hours. There was enough of what she portrayed. .of the film which is releasing now.

jean du barry Address: Maven. artist: Maven, Johnny Depp, Melvil Poupaud, Benjamin Lavergne, Pierre Richard. gender: Drama. France, 2023. Duration: 116 minutes. Premiere: 22 September.

All the culture that goes along with you is waiting for you here. subscribe