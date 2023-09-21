Jean du Barry: what it’s about and how to watch Johnny Depp’s new movie fame

“Jean du Barry” is a French film that aroused great expectations from the most knowledgeable people in the world of cinema for several reasons, one of which was the presence at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Johnny Depp Among the artists. Now, months later, it is arriving in theaters ready to win the hearts of audiences across the world.

The film stars Depp and Maven, who also serve as general producers. Both actors will be in charge of giving life to a supposed love story set in ancient France, where etiquette, social class and what people would say used to be very important and, on some occasions, even decisive.

If you want to know a little more about this European film, we will now provide you with everything currently known about the next release, which will mean the return of Johnny Depp to the big screen after a legal battle. Against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

What is “Jean du Barry” about?

Jeanne (Maven) is a young woman who becomes a prostitute because of her ambition to become an important person in the social classes of France. Due to her situation, she meets King Louis XV (Johnny Depp), who becomes very close to her.

Without knowing her condition or what she does, the king falls madly in love with the young woman and his will to live and move forward is reawakened. The two begin a romance that is not welcomed by those close to the royal household.

It all reaches its climax when Jean arrives at Versailles to stay, and ends up scandalizing everyone at court and the people in general. What will happen to the heroes of this story?

Johnny Depp appears again in the cinema with the film “Jean du Barry” (Photo: Why Not Productions)

How to watch “Jane du Barry”?

Johnny Depp’s film will be released in theaters in Spain this Friday, September 22, while it will do the same in the United States exactly a week later. This means that it will be visible in North American countries from the 29th of this month.

The only thing you have to do to see this feature film is to check the movie theater listings and go to the screening that interests you the most.

Actors of “Jane Du Barry”

These are some of the actors who are part of the cast of this film:

Jean du Barry as Maven

Johnny Depp as Louis XV

Benjamin Lavergne as Jean-Benjamin de La Borde

Pierre Richard Louis as François Armand de Vignerot du Plessis

Melville Poupaud as Guillaume Du Barry

Pascal Grégory as Emmanuel-Armand de Richelieu, Duke of Aiguillon

India’s hair as France’s Adelaide

Suzanne de Beck as Conquest of France

Capucine Valmery as Louise of France

Diego Le Fur as the King’s grandson and heir to the throne

Pauline Polman as Marie Antoinette, the future Queen of France

“Jean Du Barry” Trailer