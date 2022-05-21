Jean Dujardin and Nathalie Péchalat, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis… These stars married in secret

It’s hard to keep a bit of privacy when you’re a star. Some, however, have arrived there by marrying in the greatest secrecy, far from the flashes of the photographers. This is particularly the case of Alicia Vikander and Michaël Fassbender who said “yes” to Ibiza in 2017, of Beyoncé and Jay-Z who got married in the rapper’s New York apartment in 2008, or even of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who united in the strictest intimacy in North Carolina in 2012. Information about their unions only leaked after the ceremonies, which remained private.

What’s next after this ad

The techniques of the stars to keep the secret

Some have redoubled their ingenuity to avoid seeing paparazzi arrive at their wedding ceremony. Like Ashton Kutcher who, on his wedding day with Mila Kunis, identified himself in different places on Instagram to sow photographers. The technique of Nathalie Péchalat and Jean Dujardin to keep their union secret? Getting married on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding day. An effective diversion. Vanessa Paradis and Samuel Benchetrit had given a date for their wedding, but it was a few weeks before they got married… on a World Cup match day.