Jean Imbert: Beyoncé and Jay Z invite themselves into his kitchens, Internet users are not tender

On his Instagram account, Jean Imbert posted a snapshot of him posing in his kitchen with the most influential couple in the music industry. If he forced the admiration of many people, a large number of fans and subscribers almost did not recognize the two stars present at his side. Not only have Internet users confused Queen B with another singing star, but Jay Z took it for his rank too: “Does she look more and more like Mariah Carey or is it me?“, “The gentleman on the right looks completely lost or completely revered“, “Too bad she looks so fake looks like Mariah Carey“, “The class remains an innate affair… you may have all the money in the world, when you don’t have it, well, that’s how it goes!“, “Mariah Carey and Busta Rhymes.“

Be that as it may, delighting such stars is synonymous with victory for Jean Imbert, whose legitimacy was strongly questioned by food critics when he was appointed to the Plaza Athénée. François-Régis Gaudry did not go with dead hands concerning him: “He has neither the CV nor the experience necessary for such a position. I’m not saying he’s not talented, though, but there are hundreds of chefs more experienced than him, more hardworking. He likes bling-bling, famous people, money… He has a talent for sass, social networks, selfies and knowing how to surround himself well.“ Qualities that bear fruit…