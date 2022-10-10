Jean Imbert, chef of the stars: his totally crazy shot with Jay Z and Beyoncé

Sunday October 9, 2022, Jean Imbert received beautiful people in his kitchen at the Plaza Athénée in the heart of Paris. Indeed, the one who is nicknamed the chef of the stars shared, on his Instagram account, a photo of him with Jay Z and Beyoncé.

For many years, Jean Imbert has been considered the chef of the stars. He lived up to his reputation on Sunday, October 9, 2022, by sharing a photo that was widely commented on on his Instagram account. In effect, the chef had invited Jay Z and Beyonce. He simply wrote a black heart in the caption of the photo, which caused a strong reaction. Many Internet users reacted. “Unbelievable“, “High class !“, can we read under the photo. Only, other fans of the chef were especially challenged by the striking resemblance between Beyoncé and another great star of French song.

“Hmmmmm does she look more and more like Mariah Carey or is it me?“, asked an Instagram user. “That’s what I thought“, “I’m not alone“, “I know it’s Beyoncé but I only see Mariah“, he was answered. Since 2012, Jean Imbert has not ceased to be noticed after his victory in the third season of Top chef. Before being at the head of the grand Parisian palace, he has participated in many television shows as Norbert and Jean: The Challenge with Norbert Tarayre, Beijing Express or Who will be the next great pastry chef?. At the head of his restaurant Mahoganyhe received many French and international celebrities.

Jean Imbert enjoys spending time with Jay Z and Beyoncé

Among them, there is in particular Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z. Moreover, in 2020, Jean Imbert had revealed to have shared a brunch with Queen B. “In those moments, I really like seeing myself when I was 18 and I was going to Brittany listening to their two albums over and over again, Dangerously in Love by her and Blueprint by him… It was already crazy when I cooked for them at their first concert together, etc. And all these years later, when they throw the most impenetrable brunch in the world and she comes up to me like this or that I’m having dinner with her him at the restaurant… I realize that the dreams I had, I am living them“, he confided.

Jean Imbert manages to stand out from other great chefs with his original cuisine which is mainly aimed at his generation. This is probably why he managed to make a place for himself among the personalities. In addition to Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z, Jean Imbert has already been able to cook for Robert de Niro, Marion Cotillard, Leila Bekhti, Justin Timberlake and many more. He makes sure to always cook well, with seasonal products, for the well-being of his customers but also because it is part of his values. In the meantime, the stars are happy and enjoy spending time with him and tasting his dishes.