Jean Imbert posts a photo with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, a detail shocks internet users

Accustomed to welcoming celebrities in his restaurant, Jean Imbert has just received a visit from Beyoncé and Jay-Z. On a snapshot of this meeting, published on Instagram by the cook, a detail particularly attracted the attention of Internet users.

In 2012, Jean Imbert won season 3 of the show Top chef. Since then, he has participated in many other programs such as Norbert and Jean: The Challenge with Norbert Tarayre, Beijing Express and Who will be the next great pastry chef?. At the same time, in his restaurant L’Acajou, he received many French and international celebrities. Robert de Niro, Johnny Hallyday and his wife Laeticia, Gérard Depardieu or the artist JR have already savored his dishes, which has earned him the reputation of celebrity friend chef.

On July 1, 2021, the ex-companion of Alexandra Rosenfeld succeeded Alain Ducasse at the head of the kitchens of the Parisian palace Plaza Athénée. Again, celebrities are scrambling to discover his cuisine. As a photo he posted on Instagram on October 9 proves, he has just receive a visit from Beyoncé and Jay-Z !

Beyoncé, lookalike of another famous singer?

In this photo, the American singer poses in the kitchens of the Plaza Athénée with sunglasses and a blue jumpsuit. Her husband is at her side in a suit, while Jean Imbert wears his work clothes. In the comments of this publication, Internet users were delighted to see the couple with the French chef. “Unbelievable“, can we read, or even: “High class !“

But a detail concerning Queen B has shocked many subscribers of Jean Imbert. Indeed, the ex-member of Destiny’s Child wears a look that makes her look like another world famous artist. “Hmmmmm does she look more and more like Mariah Carey or is it me?“, asked an Instagram user. “That’s what I thought“, “I’m not alone“, “I know it’s Beyoncé but I only see Mariah“, he was answered. Close in real life, will the two singers become look-alikes?