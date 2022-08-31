Jean Lassalle as a couple: who is the politician’s wife?

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

He was also a deputy and even ran for the 2022 presidential elections in the French Republic before finishing seventh out of twelve candidates. Thanks to his numerous interventions in the National Assembly, he was able to achieve a certain notoriety. Several of his fans want, in addition to his professional life, to have information on the love life led by this political figure. With the full reading of this article, you will know more about this subject.

With whom does Jean Lassalle share his life?

The majority of politicians are used to leading a love life very far from the eyes of the media. This is also the case of the French politician Jean Lassalle. The latter is very reserved when asked questions relating to his private life and his couple. Despite the strong discretion of Jean Lassalle, our colleagues from the gala.fr site managed to find important information about his love life. Indeed, the man who was for many years an agricultural technician before embarking on a political career is the father of four children: Alizée, Geoffray, Amaury and Thibault Lassalle. The latter were born of his union with a certain Pascale.

Who is Pascale, Jean Lassalle’s wife?

By reading the site voici.fr, we can understand that Pascale Lassalle is the woman who shares her life with the politician Jean Lassalle. The latter leads a more discreet life than that of her husband. No information about his identity is revealed on the media and social networks. We simply know that the two lovebirds met in a nightclub on the Champs-Élysées and since then they have not left each other. Today, they are a happy and fulfilled family with their four children.