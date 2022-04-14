Jean Lassalle, “it’s Justin Bieber”: his son Geoffray makes a surprising confidence

On Sunday April 10, Jean Lassalle came in 7th position of the presidential election of 2022, winning 3.1% of the vote. The politician cannot convince the French with his program. However, when he is on the move, he conquered his public and even the youngest. His son Geoffray explains in the columns of Challenges : “When we walk in the street with him, you have the impression that he will make 10%. It’s Justin Bieber. He gives his number to everyone, because he is like that. So his phone rings from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. and sometimes they come across guys inviting her to a barbecue“.

For Geoffray, having Jean Lassalle as a father is far from easy. If the candidate in the first round of the presidential election has the image of a nice man, he is also the victim of ridicule. For his son, it’s not always easy to hear the general public insult him”drunk“or even”horn“. What he would like above all is that we recognize his father at his fair value. “He doesn’t play a role he really believes in what he does“concluded Geoffray.

Jean Lassalle: an effective campaign

Despite its 7th position and its 3.1%, the magazine Challenges reminds us that Jean Lassalle is the only candidate to have tripled his score since the last presidential election in 2017. “He is the only one to have doubled his score over the last week, when speaking time was tied. If we take the numbers, Jean is actually the president” declares Gaetan, a follower of Jean Lassale. The politician arrived in the lead in 69 municipalities of France and even reached the bar 10% in Corsica. A feat.

