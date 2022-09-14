Entertainment

Jean-Luc Godard: What is assisted suicide with which you decided to die at the age of 91?

Jean-Luc Godardthe famous French director who rebelled against traditional cinematography and revolutionized popular cinema for more than 60 years, died surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 91 due to a “assisted suicide“.

His death has made a deep impression in the world of cinema but also in France, where even the president Emmanuel Macron he paid tribute to him saying: “We have lost a national treasure, the eye of a genius.”

