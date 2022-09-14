Jean-Luc Godard: What is assisted suicide with which you decided to die at the age of 91?

Jean-Luc Godardthe famous French director who rebelled against traditional cinematography and revolutionized popular cinema for more than 60 years, died surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 91 due to a “assisted suicide“.

His death has made a deep impression in the world of cinema but also in France, where even the president Emmanuel Macron he paid tribute to him saying: “We have lost a national treasure, the eye of a genius.”

“It was like an appearance in French cinema. Then he became a master. Jean-Luc Godard, the most iconoclastic of New Wave filmmakers, had invented a resolutely modern and intensely free art,” the president wrote on Twitter.

According to the AP agency, a medical report recently revealed that the director had “multiple disabling pathologies”, According to the family statement, which did not specify their ills.

What is assisted suicide?

According to the organization For the right to die with dignity (DMD), assisted suicide is the personal decision of a person to end their own life and for which they require assistance.

The assistance in the countries that is legalized is limited to the prescription of a lethal medication and/or to providing the medication to the person who has decided to commit suicide.

The organization points out that suicide is a personal death impulse and therefore, whoever resorts to assisted suicide will be the one who performs the last action, that is, the lethal drug will be self-administered.

Jean-Luc Godard, one of the fathers of the Nouvelle Vagueresorted to this authorized practice in Switzerland, according to the statement from his family.

Godard was always critical of traditional cinema PHOTO: AP

“Jean-Luc Godard resorted to legal assistance in Switzerland for a voluntary death, as a result of multiple disabling pathologies according to the terms of the medical report,” explained Patrick Jeanneret, confirming an information published by the French newspaper Liberation.

His wife Anne-Marie Miéville confirmed his death at the end of the morning explaining that he had “died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones”, in Rolle, on the shores of Lake Geneva.

“He was not sick, he was just exhausted,” said a person close to the family.

