Jean-Luc Reichmann: in the middle of a road trip, he meets Cyril Hanouna’s look-alike in the United States!

Currently on a road trip to the United States, Jean-Luc Reichmann is enjoying the joys of the country of Uncle Sam. During his journey, he even met a man who looks exactly like Cyril Hanouna!

Did you know ? Every human being has up to seven lookalikes in the world. Difficult for ordinary mortals to imagine having the chance to meet one of them one day. But for celebrities, it’s a whole different story. Impossible not to quote Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel, who appear to be hidden sisters. It is also impossible not to mention Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman, which look alike like two drops of water. So much so that the star of Pirates of the Caribbean played the understudy of the interpreter of Padmé, in Star Wars !

We have also Javier Bardem and Jeffrey Dean Morganbut also Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood, or even Brigitte Bardot and Claudia Schiffer ! And let’s not forget Dustin Hoffman, who seems to be the hidden brother of François Cluzet, or Julien Lepers who looks exactly like Michael Keaton. And this Saturday, May 28, it’s Jean-Luc Reichmann who met a famous look-alike.

Cyril Hanouna, impressed by their resemblance!

In the middle of a road trip in the United States with his wife Nathalie Lecoultre, the presenter of 12 strokes of noon having fun on his motorbike throughout the mythical route 66. And if he marvels at the spectacle of the Grand Canyon, he certainly did not expect to come across the lookalike of… Cyril Hanouna ! The proof in a video shared on Twitter, where we can see a man lying on a deck chair, who wears the same hairstyle and the same beard as the presenter of Do not touch My TV. A man who doesn’t seem to know the existence of its double of TPMPaccording to his reaction.

In any case, Jean-Luc Reichmann looks completely delighted with this meeting. “You are Cyril!”, he exclaims, all happy, before asking the man to say “my little beauties”. “My little beauties Cyril Hanouna is in the USA”, he wrote next to the publication. A video to which the real Cyril Hanouna did not fail to react. “Unbelievable”, commented Lino’s dad, visibly amazed to discover one of his look-alikes. A big news darka for Cyril Hanouna!