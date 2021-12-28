Jean-Marc Vallée, Canadian director of “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Big little lies” has died

Shock in the world of cinema: Jean Marc Vallée, the Canadian director nominated for an Oscar for “Dallas Buyers Club“and winner of an Emmy for the series”Big Little Lies“He died on Christmas Day in his cabin in the woods outside Quebec City. The reasons for his death have not yet been disclosed. Vallée was 58 years old and alone at home. Family and co-workers are shocked, he writes today.”Deadline Hollywood“.” Nobody expected it, “confirmed spokeswoman, Bumble Ward. Vallée still had a project in the pipeline: a new show for Hbo,”Gorilla and the Bird“, taken from a memoir of the same title about a public prosecutor who suffers a nervous breakdown that leads him to antisocial behavior and ends up in a psychiatric ward.

Vallée had made himself known for a naturalistic and generous approach to cinema that brought out the best in the colleagues who worked with him. He avoided artificial light and even rehearsals because he preferred to leave room for the creativity of his actors. He was also famous for directing films and series with strong female characters: in “Big Little Lies“The cast was made up of stars such as Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley.” It’s true that my latest projects have mostly female characters, “admitted the director in a 2018 interview. : “Maybe I’m lucky. I’m not afraid of strong, intelligent women and I try to create a space where they feel respected and at ease.”

The debut film, “Liste noire“(“Black List“) of 1995, was a thriller that followed the vicissitudes of a judge: it was nominated for various Genie Awards including one in the ‘best picture’ category. Ten years after the comedy drama”CRAZY“it had catapulted him to Hollywood: the journey of a man in search of his own sexuality was awarded at the Toronto Film Festival and premiered in Venice. In 2009 it was then released”The Young Victory“with Emily Blunt, three-time Oscar nominee and winner of Best Costume Design as well as two Bafta and a Critics’ Choice Movie Award.”Dallas Buyers Club“, based like many other Vallée films from a true story, had won two Academy Awards to Matthew McConaughey (who had lost 25 kilos for the part, thanks to a diet based on vegetables, egg whites, fish, puddings of tapioca but plenty of wine) and Jared Leto. In 2014 the collaboration with Witherspoon started: “Wild“, based on the memoir of Cheryl Strayed and scripted by Nick Hornby, it had received two Academy Award nominations including Best Actress. It was followed.”Big Little Lies“, based on a novel by Liane Moriarty, which had won multiple Emmys and a Directors Guild of America accolade. From the affluent Monterey Pacific community with its child-obsessed moms to Wind Gap, a small Missouri town: the series “Sharp Objects“starring Amy Adams as a troubled reporter who comes out of a psychiatric hospital to return to her job as a crime reporter was nominated for eight television awards.