Jean-Marc Vallée, director of ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Big little lies’ has died

Jean-Marc Vallée, a Canadian director known for the film, died suddenly at the age of 58 Dallas Buyers Club and the television series Big little lies. The causes of death, which occurred near Quebec City, have not yet been disclosed.

After taking his first steps in the world of cinema in Canada in the mid-nineties, Vallée had begun to be known thanks to the film CRAZY., original portrait of a young homosexual in Quebec in the sixties and seventies, film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2005. His greatest success was in 2013, Dallas Buyers Club, with which Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey won the Oscar for best actors. Vallée himself was nominated for best editing, signed under a pseudonym. In 2015, two other nominations for the film Wild, with Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, with the screenplay by Nick Hornby. The last movie, Demolition – To love and to live, with Jake Gyllenhaal and Naomi Watts, is from 2015.

In 2017 the debut in the world of TV series with Big little lies, created by David E. Kelley, starring Nicole Kidman and multiple Emmy winner Reese Witherspoon. His next project for the small screen was Sharp objects, again for Hbo, who now remembers the director for his great dedication and creativity.