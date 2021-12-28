Jean Marc Vallée, director of Dallas Buyers Club, dies aged 58. Mystery on the cause of death

Shock in the world of cinema: Jean Marc Vallée, the Canadian director Oscar nominee for “Dallas Buyers Club” and winner of an Emmy for the series “Big Little Lies” died on Christmas day in his cabin in the woods outside Quebec City. The reasons for the death have not yet been disclosed. Vallée he was 58 years old and alone at home. Family and co-workers are upset, writes “Deadline Hollywood” today. “Nobody expected it,” confirmed the spokesperson, Bumble Ward. Vallée still had a project in the pipeline: a new show for Hbo, “Gorilla and the Bird”, taken from a memoir of the same title about a lawyer victim of a nervous breakdown that leads him to antisocial behavior and ends up in a psychiatric ward. Vallée had made himself known for a naturalistic and generous approach to cinema which brought out the best in the colleagues who worked with him. He avoided artificial light and even rehearsals because he preferred to leave room for the creativity of his actors. He was also famous for directing films and series with strong female characters: in “Big Little Lies” the cast consisted of stars such as Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley.

«It is true that my latest projects have mainly female characters», the director had admitted in an interview in 2018: «Maybe I’m lucky. I am not afraid of strong, intelligent women and I try to create a space in which they feel respected and at ease “. His debut film, “Liste noire” (“Black List”) in 1995, was a thriller that followed the vicissitudes of a judge: it was nominated for various Genie Awards including one in the “best picture” category. Ten years later the dramatic comedy “CRAZY” had catapulted him to Hollywood: the path of a man in search of his own sexuality was awarded at the Toronto Film Festival and premiered in Venice. In 2009, “The Young Victory” was released with Emily Blunt, three-time Oscar nominee and winner of the best costumes as well as two Bafta and a Critics’ Choice Movie Award. Dallas Buyers Club, based like many other Vallee films from a true story, had won two Academy Awards for Matthew McConaughey (who had lost 25 kilos for the part, thanks to a diet based on vegetables, egg whites, fish, tapioca puddings but plenty of wine) and Jared Leto. In 2014, the collaboration with Witherspoon began: “Wild”, based on the memoir of Cheryl Strayed and scripted by Nick Hornby, had received two Oscar nominations including one for best actress. It was followed “Big Little Lies”, based on a novel by Liane Moriarty, who he had won multiple Emmys and a Directors Guild of America award. From the affluent Monterey-on-the-Pacific community with its child-obsessed mothers to Wind Gap, a small Missouri town: the “Sharp Objects” series starring Amy Adams as a troubled reporter coming out of a psychiatric hospital for returning to her job as a crime reporter had been nominated for eight television awards.

© All rights reserved