Jean-Marc Vallée: farewell to the director of the stars of Big Little Lies | TV

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman31 mins ago
The news of the death of Jean-Marc Vallée has shocked the world of Hollywood and fans of movies and TV series, as well as deeply grieved stars like Reese Witherspoon And Shailene Woodley, who have worked with him on multiple occasions and for a long time on the set of Big Little Lies, and they decided to share their reaction, fond memory and goodbye online.

The filmmaker was particularly attached to the Academy Award-winning actress he worked with to make the film Wild, in which Laura Dern also starred, before collaborating with her again on the occasion of the television adaptation of the novel Big Little Lies.
Reese simply shared a photo on social media accompanied by the phrases:

My heart is broken. My friend. I love you.

reese witherspoon Jean-Marc Vallée

Instead, Shailene posted a photo showing Vallée from behind, revealing that she was totally upset. The actress then added:

I know you will somehow turn death into a grand adventure. A memorable one. One that I can’t wait to read and see when my time comes. It doesn’t make sense though, man. He doesn’t really have it. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you will be there laughing saying there was just a satirical short film that you made, which is not real.

Shailene Woodley Jean-Marc Vallée

Jean-Marc Vallée for the small screen had collaborated with Reese Witherspoon and his production company Hello Sunshine also on the occasion of Sharp Objects, the HBO miniseries starring Amy Adams. Cable TV also involved the Canadian filmmaker while editing the second season of Big Little Lies, according to some rumors due to dissatisfaction with the work done by Andrea Arnold on the unpublished episodes.

Source: Instagram


