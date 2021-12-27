Jean-Marc Vallee the director of “Dallas Buyers Club” dies: he was 58 years old
Mourning in the world of cinema. The director and producer died at the age of 58 Jean-Marc Vallee, winner of an Emmy for directing HBO’s hit series “Big Little Lies” and Academy Award nominated for 2013 film “Dallas Buyers Club.” Vallee passed away at his home outside Quebec City, Canada. In his directing career, he was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to film, directing stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal in the last ten years. He directed Emily Blunt in “The Young Victoria“Of 2009 and became a sought after name in Hollywood after”Dallas Buyers Club“, With Matthew McConaughey And Jared Leto, which garnered six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.
