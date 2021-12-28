Jean-Marc Vallée: the reactions of Matthew McConaughey, Jared Leto and Nicole Kidman to his death

Dallas Buyers Club stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto and Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman took to social media to comment on the death of director Jean-Marc Vallée.

After the news of the death improvised by the Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée, presumably struck down by a heart attack while at his home outside Quebec City, le reactions of stars, directors and producers who have worked with him were not long in coming. Dallas Buyers Club Interpreters Matthew McConaughey And Jared Leto and Big Little Lies actresses Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman they intervened on social networks to publicly say goodbye to their friend.

“With a kind hand and heart, Jean-Marc was ready to welcome”, Matthew McConaughey, 52, wrote in an Instagram Story. “He didn’t romanticize life, for him it was really romantic: from the fight to the pain, to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everywhere in his eyes”.

Jared Leto, 50, has published a photo of him with Jean-Marc Vallée accompanied by the inscription: “A cinematic force and a true artist who changed my life with a beautiful film called the Dallas Buyers Club. Much love to everyone who knew him. Life is precious”.

“My heart is broken. My friend. I love you,” wrote Reese Witherspoon, 45, directed by Vallée in the film wild and series Big Little Lies. “I’ll always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the fading light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we’ve all captured some magic in this life. I love you, Jean-Marc. “

Witherspoon then retweeted Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s message of condolence.

Laura Dern, 54, added on Instagram: “Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and pure artists and dreamers. And we have lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken.” In the comments section, author Strayed said, “We share so many good memories”.

Shailene Woodley also recalled the director of Big Little Lies in a series of messages in which she writes:

“I’m in shock. Complete and utter shock. But I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a great adventure … one to tell in books. One that I can’t wait to read and watch when my time comes. It doesn’t make sense though man. It doesn’t make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short film you made. Which isn’t real. “.

Here’s the long tribute Nicole Kidman shared on social media: “It’s hard to imagine that someone as vital, energetic and present as Jean-Marc is gone. of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness and love have been an inspiring force that I will carry with me. I will always love those nights when I shot with the immense waves of Big Sur … There is nothing better than this. I will always be grateful for my shared time with this amazing human being. Forever Jean Marc. “

Blumhouse and its founder, producer Jason Blum, also said goodbye to Jean-Marc Vallee they had collaborated with on the Sharp Objects series.