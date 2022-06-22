Jean miniskirts: the models in trend and how to combine them

As temperatures rise, of course, so do hemlines, an opportunity to show legs and skin golden by the sun. The jean mini skirtsthe microdresses, shorts They come out of the closet. These are the essential garments, also in the summer of 2022 and that return to complete our basic looks of the hot season.

These garments never go out of style thanks to their ability to be renewed year after year thanks to the new style solutions they propose. the designers.

then they are the it girls: when it comes of fashion jean mini skirts, the topic is so broad that each of us has (rightly so) our own preferences. For a long time we have privileged high waistbut recently with the return of the 2000we have revalued some garments that barely sit on the hips.

The nostalgic effect was immediate: do you remember Sienna Miller with summer boots, jean mini shorts, tank tops and a Balenciaga bag? That look is a good starting point.

But it is not the only reference: because street style fashion gives us many styling ideas to wear fringed jean mini skirtblack, with buttons or crystals.

Discover our style guide and selection of garments in jeans what you can take next:

The fringed jean miniskirt

Bella Hadid Photo: VMAL/Star Max/Getty Images. street-style Photo: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.

This mini skirt, synonymous with casual chic summer outfittakes us back in time: we have all inevitably thought of shortening a long jean skirt by cutting the hem, or shorts, by cutting a old jeans. To maintain all that air of freshness, we recommend wearing it with bodysuits, tank tops, graphic tees Y crop top.

Citizens of Humanity. Photo: Courtesy. Dsquared2. Photo: Courtesy.

Crystal Covered Jean Skirts

Street Style Paris Fashion Week 2022-2023 with a mini skirt by Miu Miu. Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images. Model with jean miniskirt. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

The jean mini skirts of the moment they not only have rips and frayed hemsthe denim mini skirt can be elevated by pearl appliqués and crystals sewn to create 3D designs that go over denim.