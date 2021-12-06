Jean-Paul Belmondo’s beloved Ferrari 512 BBi is for sale – Classics

On 12 December it will be auctioned as part of the event Aguttes Autumn Sale, one Ferrari 512 BBi which was owned by the movie star Jean-Paul Belmondo, who passed away on 6 September. Presented at the 1976 Paris Motor Show, the car is equipped with a 12-cylinder boxer engine with a displacement of almost 5 liters and with a rear / central engine arrangement. Due to the new American anti-pollution regulations, in 1981 the 4 triple-barrel Weber carburettors were replaced with a Bosch K-Jetronic injection system, hence the ‘i’ in the name.

In the case of this 512 BBi, the color also makes you dream a little more: it is a silver that gives it an elegant and special bearing, combined with the interior in black leather and gray fabric. In December 1985 Jean-Paul Belmondo fell in love with this Italian beauty, and would have kept it for 17 years, covering thousands of kilometers, before selling it in 2002. Not wanting his relationship with this splendid Ferrari to be forgotten, Belmondo left his signature on the driver’s side ashtray, a detail that this car still retains today. For this reason the overall value has risen a little more, and the estimate is in fact between 350,000 and 450,000 euros.

Before the auction, this Ferrari underwent an extensive restoration which saw the bodywork, upholstery, carpets, engine compartment and gearbox all refurbished. The icing on the cake of this over € 250,000 restoration is the Ferrari Classiche red book which certifies the engine and gearbox number, confirming its indisputable authenticity. The interior has been completely reupholstered, taking care not to remove the Jean-Paul Belmondo autograph mentioned above. The 512 BBi had 19,457 km on the odometer on 14 April 1992 and would have reached 30,000 km on 14 May 2002, when it became the property of a couple residing in the Val-de-Marne. The copy of the sales certificate written and signed by Jean-Paul Belmondo is attached to the booklet. Today the car counts 40,978 kilometers.