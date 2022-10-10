Jean Paul Gaultier sued for using Botticelli’s Venus

the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier has received a request from the Uffizi Museumlocated in Florence, for the unauthorized use of one of his works.

It is “The Birth of Venus”, a Renaissance work painted by the Italian artist Sandro Botticelli in 1480 and that the Jean Paul Gaultier brand has used on different occasions to print blouses, skirts, pants and dresses since 1995.

(“The Birth of Venus”, a work by Sandro Botticelli shared by the Uffizi Museum on Instagram)

The lawsuit was released by the museum itself through a statement, “The well-known fashion house has used the image of the immortal masterpiece found in the museum to create some garments, also announcing them on its social networks and on its website. web. He did it without asking for permission, without agreeing on the modalities of use and without paying the rights, as required by law.

(Designer Jean Paul Gaultier during Fashion Week in Paris in June 2018 / EFE)

The Uffizi Museum decided to take legal action and asked the fashion house to withdraw the garments containing the print from the market. “According to the Cultural Heritage Code, the use of images of Italian public property is compulsorily subject to specific authorization,” they added in the statement.

Although the museum has not yet received an official response from Jean Paul Gaultier, at the moment, the “Birth of Venus” print garments that were listed on the prestigious brand’s website are no longer available.

According to “iD Magazine”, the designer Jean Paul Gaultier It is a cultural icon and through the years its garments have represented irreverence and futurism, with inclusion as a bonus. Among the celebrities who model his designs is Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman Y Lizzo.