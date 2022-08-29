Jean-Philippe Tessier pushes his own limits

(Editor’s note: Eight elected municipal officials from Drummondville began their first term last November. L’Express meets these new faces, of all ages and backgrounds, in their respective worlds.)

POLITICS. Jean-Philippe Tessier is not afraid to step out of his comfort zone. He thrives on challenges. This is why he embarked on the creation of artistic works; a personal project that allows him to push his own limits.

As soon as Jean-Philippe Tessier has a free moment, he spends it in his studio. At home, a room is dedicated to creation and it is there that he gives free rein to his imagination.

Through his work, the artist brings to life characters who inspire him on a daily basis, such as Charlie Chaplin, Kobe Bryant, Jackie Robinson, Travis Scott or Kendall Jenner. Despite their differences, they all have one thing in common. “These are people who have been marginalized in their own way. They stood out to chart their course,” he says.

The Drummondville resident has developed a style of his own. He took his first steps in painting four years ago, to finally move towards collage. Jean-Philippe Tessier takes great pleasure in combing through comic books and posters in search of illustrations and key words. Each element is carefully selected. “When I start a work, I do a lot of character research. I slip several references hidden in the canvas, in connection with his journey. I also like to include quotes,” he explains.

When the basic canvas is completed, the artist digitizes it to keep the original version. He allows himself to add color. His works are both calculated and spontaneous.

Throughout the process, the Drummondville resident advocates an eco-responsible practice, as he selects recycled paper for his collages and upgrades used frames to give them a second use.

Jean-Philippe Tessier derives several benefits from this hobby. “I have a lot of ideas in my head and I need to externalize them to let them go. It does me good to get all this out on a blank page. It’s stronger than me,” he says.

So far, the 35-year-old has produced around fifteen works. He is excited at the idea of ​​showing them to the public. “I feel ready. It’s been a long time since I launched something and I need an additional challenge to my work,” he says, with conviction.

The artist will soon be at the marketing stage. This is one of his strengths and he does not hide it. “It’s familiar ground for me.”

Entrepreneurial spirit

Jean-Philippe Tessier has always had a keen interest in entrepreneurship since a young age. He fell in love with the business world at the age of 18, when he was the manager of a store downtown.

At the age of 20, he launched his first business with friends, 4011. “After opening the bar, we inaugurated the Social Club store two years later. Three years later, he had Duquartier. It was a slightly more ambitious project. It was a storefront bistro. We had two floors. We could host corporate dinners and sporting events. We wanted something big to be more competitive.”

Jean-Philippe Tessier was responsible for human resources and marketing, among other things. “Creativity is the success variable for success in business. I used it wisely, as for the development of advertising concepts that were out of the ordinary”, he underlines.

After seven years at the head of companies, Jean-Philippe Tessier went to conquer new challenges, working in the field of sales and representation. Then he went to the community sector. “It allowed me to see what was going on at the Tablée populaire, at Intro Drummond and at the Carrefour d’entraide Drummond. I loved each of these experiences.”

Today, the Drummondvillois is part of the Junior Chamber of Drummond team, as communications manager. Jean-Philippe Tessier feels in his element. “I have the success of local merchants at heart. It brings back memories. I have the chance to work with young professionals who are very excited.”

Political involvement

The Drummondville resident has always cherished the dream of getting involved in municipal politics. He launched in 2021, serving as alderman for District 6. “It is a pride to have carried out an entirely green campaign. I walked a lot to cross the streets of the district. I did not hang any electoral sign”, indicates the one who was elected on November 7.

Since taking office, Jean-Philippe Tessier has set up citizen meetings in his district. The purpose of the “municipal mornings” is to create a space for discussion and collaboration with the residents of the Saint-Jean-Baptiste district, Faubourg Celanese and the Commune. This activity takes place once a month.

Note that the latter is in several committees at the City of Drummondville, including the delegation of arts and culture. In his eyes, it is a privilege. “Arts and culture represent the soul of a city. It is a really stimulating sector. I feel in my place. In addition, I am surrounded by a dedicated and very competent team to support me in this new career path.”

Three priorities for his district