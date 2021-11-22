Jean-Pierre, the last monk who survived the Tibhirine massacre, is dead





The seven monks executed in 1996 were beatified on 8 December 2018 in Oran, together with 12 other religious martyrs of the Algerian civil war. Brother Jean-Pierre, then 94, was able to attend the ceremony. In 2019, among the most touching moments of the Pope's apostolic journey to Morocco, there was precisely the moment in which Francis embraced and kissed the hand of the Trappist monk.

Brother Jean-Pierre Schumacher, the last survivor of the 1996 massacre of the Trappist monks of the Tibhirine monastery in Algeria, kidnapped and then killed by Islamic militants, and later beatified in 2018 in Oran, together with twelve other martyrs, died. of Algeria. That tragic night Brother Jean-Pierre escaped the kidnapping because he was on duty at the porter’s lodge, in a building adjacent to the monastery.

“We didn’t want to be martyrs, but rather signs of love and hope.” This is how Brother Jean-Pierre Schumacher, who with another monk, Amedée, had survived the massacre of seven of his brothers in the spring of 1996 remembered them in this way the last years lived at the monastery of Tibhirine.

Now he is gone too, living memory of that massacre, but above all of that presence of “prayers among the prayers” that were the Trappists in Algeria, even in the dark years of jihadist terrorism. He died at the age of 97 in the monastery of Midelt, Morocco, the only Trappist presence in North Africa since then. By continuing to silently witness Jesus Christ in everyday life, in the midst of an exclusively Muslim population.

«Our presence in Tibhirine – he told us – was above all a sign of fidelity to the Gospel, to the Church and to the Algerian population. My best memory? It is precisely that of our community: the morning office, the work in common, but above all the fraternal relationships. Yes, fraternal relationships … », he told us, moving. «But also those with the neighbors – he insisted -. We couldn’t leave. When I arrived in Tibhirine in 1964, it took some time to get to know each other. Then, it felt like a family ».

A family that was brutally injured. Because the kidnapping, which took place on the night between 26 and 27 March, and the killing of the seven monks, probably in May, left a deep laceration not only in the Church of Algeria, but in the community of Tibhirine and in a part of the Algerian society that could not imagine that men of prayer could be brutally massacred.

Brother Jean-Pierre remembered it very well that night: «I was in the porter’s lodge, outside the cloister. I heard noises: I thought they had come to take the medicine, as had already happened. Then when silence returned, someone knocked on my door. I was a little scared, then I opened. It was Amedée, who told me: “They took our brothers away. We are left alone, you and I ۚ ».

Brother Jean-Pierre had returned to talk about that moment also on the eve of the beatification of his brothers and the other 12 martyrs of Algeria, celebrated in Oran on December 8, 2018. It was the first time he returned to the country after the massacre of ’96 and the funeral.

Even in Oran, he remembered how many times his mind had persistently returned to a verse of the Gospel of Luke which says: “One will be taken and the other left”. «These words – reflected brother Jean-Pierre, moved by – have continued to vibrate for a long time inside me and have tormented me a little. I wondered if my heart wasn’t ready, if my lamp wasn’t lit. Didn’t the Lord consider me worthy enough to be with them? ».

Then, one day, the abbess of a Swiss monastery wrote him a letter: «He must not grieve: the Lord wanted them to give their testimony of love with death; others are left to continue to transmit the message of love with life ». «It made me think a lot – continued Jean-Pierre -: I don’t know if I really answered this question. But I have tried for all my monastic life which has now lasted for over fifty years ».

His vocation was lived almost exclusively in a Muslim context, between Algeria and Morocco, where Pope Francis also met him during his visit in March 2019: «Not everyone shared our choice. But it was natural for me. In Tibhirine, I took care of the expenses and of bringing our products to the market. I was in a sense the monastery among the people. In this way, our way of witnessing the Gospel and living Islamic-Christian dialogue was achieved in a simple way, with work and sharing the strong moments of people’s lives, through solidarity and above all the medical care provided by Brother Luc. in everyday life. The dialogue of life “.

Before his beatification, Brother Jean-Pierre had only returned to Algeria for the funeral and burial of his brothers. And even of those moments he had precise and sometimes moving memories. “The police and the military did not want to let people from the surrounding area enter the monastery to pay homage to the brothers. Eventually, they accepted. Then the villagers entered and everyone threw a handful of earth on the tombs of the monks, as if they belonged to the family ».

Now this is how many will continue to remember also Brother Jean-Pierre: one of the family.