Jean Reno is a butler, but he is not the murderer – Cinema and Tv – Culture

It’s not hard to remember the last time jean reindeer He had a partner much younger than him to face the world of crime. Without a doubt, his role as Léon in The perfect assassin (1994), together with a young Natalie Portman 12 years old, it remains one of his most acclaimed performances. The tape is, without a doubt, a classic of the seventh art.

Today, at 74 years old, he reappears in a paternal role alongside the renowned 33-year-old Spanish actress Aura Garrido (The Ministry of Time) in A Private Matter, the new Prime Video series.

Reno debuts in the Spanish series with the intention of returning to his origins. “It was like a pilgrimage to go find my family inside of me a little bit.” The actor is the son of Andalusian parents, who fled to Morocco in the 1940s after the end of the Spanish civil war and the rise of dictator Francisco Franco, a time to which Jean returns for his role as the butler Héctor. . “For me it was seeing them again more in my memory. And spend a little more time with them. I did not know Galicia, which is a magnificent place in Spain facing the Atlantic. I was very happy”.

It was like a pilgrimage to go look for my family inside me a little

But time has given Jean – or Juan Moreno, her birth name – enough experience to create a character that is capable of moving on any edge of danger on the streets: a detective (The purple rivers2000), a mercenary (Ronin, 1998), a spy (The Da Vinci Code2006, the first installment of Mission Impossible1996) or even a questionable doctor in his most recent role in the last season of the Mexican series Who killed Sarah? He has also played various roles in comedy such as the one he did in the Spanish film 4 cans (2019).

‘“Hard to give up all your dreams. Having to get married because you’re not a freak… just because you’re a woman,” says Marina, Aura Garrido’s character in the series.

This time it is a butler: a discreet, helpful man, sometimes cowardly, but whose audacity and prudence allow him to be the perfect partner to hunt down a serial killer who persecutes women in the city. “No one notices the butler,” says his character.

They have asked me if I used my own life to build a character. No, I don’t because I think my life is not interesting to put it into a character

In his role he offers comic references to alfred pennyworth –the famous butler in Batman–, and accompanies the fictional protagonist and heroine Marina (Aura Garrido). Her mission will be to help her fulfill her dream of being a police officer despite the designs of her time and gender.

In Reno’s own words, the series “is the story of a young woman who is going to pursue her freedom, her passion, with the help of a butler who works with her family. He knew her since she was little, and he thinks a little about hers, her heart, that she is her daughter, ”explains the actor in an interview with various media in which EL TIEMPO participated.

For Reno it was very interesting to be the butler, a person who spends his life serving and living through others with a secret personality, an ego that he must put aside to serve the family and especially Marina.

“They have asked me if I used my own life to build a character. No, I don’t because I think my life is not interesting to put into a character. But I confess that I have thought about my daughters.” With his youngest daughter, 23 years old, he has had to live an experience similar to his role as Marina’s partner. “He is an animal that does not like to be given orders and that follows his passion. So I have to position myself around her and never confront her. That served me well for the butler, because with the character of Marina it is impossible to get in front of her because she is not going anywhere”.

The film intends to make visible the place of women in issues where they did not previously have a leading role, such as the police world. For the actor, it is not a series of pure feminism. “I think the freedom of Marina’s character comes with her story, touching her, painting her with colors instead of marking a strong red or strong black. My opinion is that we have to talk more about the freedom of women, of the oppressed and of those who are not left alone, but I did not come only for that, but to build a story that makes you have a good time with some lessons behind it”.

The cast of this fiction is completed by Ángela Molina (The fence), Alex García (Times of war, Riot police), Gorka Otxoa (Velvet), Tito Valverde (Slaughterhouse), Irene Montalá (The boat), among others.

a private matter is directed by Maria Ripoll, Daniel Aranyo and David Pinillos, who was awarded as best new director at the Goya Awards 2011 for his direction in Bon appétit. It is made up of 8 50-minute chapters and is produced by Bambú Producciones, a production company that joined Netflix in 2017 to make the cable girls, a fiction that took place in the 1920s. Today, September 16, it will be released in more than 240 countries exclusively on Prime Video.

“The most formidable moment of acting is the interpretation and construction of the character. I really like the idea of ​​starting from the lie that someone has in their head or on paper and turning it into a visible story based on my interpretation, my thoughts and even from things I can’t do. Thus Hector was born. That is the reason why I stayed and will always stay in this job”Reno concludes

Interview with director David Pinillos

Why choose Jean Reno to bring the butler Hector to life?

When the script was written, the idea was originally for them to be the same age. He wanted to be a butler and she a girl who wanted to be a police officer, but we realized that by changing the age range that possible love story completely disappeared and I liked that a lot. So there was a father figure trying to take care of her even though she is a wild horse in the end, isn’t she? And I like that thing that Jean does, who is a guy like the action hero, tough, he came from that tradition and here he tries to do a totally different thing. That French butler, sometimes a little effeminate, sometimes a little cowardly, would break with everything he had done. I found it very interesting, the same in the case of Aura, who is a well-known actress in Spain, who did comedy and was in a crazy point. In Jean’s case, it was lucky. He read the script, liked it, got involved and came to Spain. It was a luxury, he made it very easy and there was chemistry between the two.

You were also one of the directors of Las Chicas del Cable, a very successful series that talks about the role of women in the historical events of Spain during the Civil War. Did you have a particular interest in directing the series?

This is an adventure series, I found it fun. They mixed the mystery, there were many elements that were very attractive to me. In addition to the fact that the protagonist was a woman, something that seems very important to make the female audience visible, that the protagonists of their own stories are women, that they are not companions. The girl of, the companion of, the secretary of, not the mother of but the protagonist. And that everything revolves around her. Sometimes, if I have to step aside, I will always go out because it seems to me that it is a very important moment in which it is necessary to have referents in the audiovisual field. Not just that the theme is “female empowerment” or the struggle of women, but here it is given an adventure. Wonder Woman is important in the world of superheroes, and here it seemed important to me in a police world, a girl who follows her dream and that the protagonist was a woman. It seemed to me that it was very of the time that we live.

Hector is a bit of Alfred Pennyworth, and the two of them make a Sherlock-and-Watson-style comedic duo. How did you build these characters and what were the references?

Yes, those were some references. But we thought, what if instead of the one screaming it’s not the girl but the butler? Or the gesture that she makes, of blowing her bangs, is like the Indiana Jones hat, that we also had that reference very close to her. Adventure movies, some stuff from Agatha Christie and Sherlock Holmes. Tintin himself, both the comic and the movie, was a very clear reference because of the interest that this character has in investigating and being a kind of vigilante. Also those of James Bond taking a gigantic leap. I liked that feeling of great adventure that I was navigating through a lot of different places. Well, wow, it was clear that the series was geolocated in Spain, in an area that is Galicia but that could have beaches, mountains, chases, mystery, danger and above all that the main plot was not love. I loved that.

