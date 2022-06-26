Jean Seberg, 43 years after the death of the actress who was shot by the FBI

Next August 30 marks the 43rd anniversary of the death of the actress jean seberg who combined his fame with activism and that Netflix reproduced.

The American was a muse of the Nouvelle Vague, political activist, style icon and had more than 40 films to her credit, including Joan of Arc (1957), Good morning, sadness (1958), À bout de souffle (1960) and Lilith (1964).

Jean Seberg San Sebastian International Film Festival/ Photo: EFE

Who was Jean Seberg?

The first time that jean seberg appeared on the big screen was on tape Joan of Arc (1957) with which he achieved unprecedented success.

However, the extraordinary and eminent success would be a watershed and would define and even the end of his lifeand it is that his fame would be the object of persecution and public ridicule.

His filmography was outlined in the line of good cinema, with avant-garde proposals and other more classic ones from the hand of great stars such as Clint Eastwood and Lee Marvin.

With great political ideals, he became a star in a convulsive decade being part of the great struggles and demands of the 60s, championing civil rights causes Mainly, vindicate black power, something that the FBI did not like at all.

Jean Seberg debuted on the big screen in the film Joan of Arc/Photo: EFE

FBI destroys the career and life of Jean Seberg

John Edgar Hoover, the first director of the FBI who remained at the head of this institution throughout half a century and eight presidencies, launched the program COINTELPRO (Counter Intelligence Program), which consisted of infiltrating activist movements, monitoring and discrediting whoever was within them.

The famous was a direct victim of this program, which not only ruined his career, but also caused him psychological damage from which he never recovered.

pressure and persecution It was such that the young actress was forced to flee the country. The police had been looking for her for ten days, when she left her apartment and never returned.

The actress was found dead in her car. next to a bottle of barbiturates and a suicide note addressed to her son, the young actress was only 39 years old.

“Diego, my dear son, forgive me. He couldn’t live anymore. Understand me. I know you can do it and you know I love you. Be strong. Your mom who loves you ”, prayed the letter.

His life and struggle was so impressive that it has been taken to the big screen on several occasions, the most impressive being that made by Netflix.

Netflix recreates the life of Jean Seberg

under the production of Netflix Kristen Stewart tells the life of the actress who worked with Clint Eastwood and Jean Paul Belmondo and that, due to her militancy for civil rights, she ended up persecuted and harassed by the government.

In the movie Seberg (2017) all this part of the actress’s life is told, there they talk about her relationships including the one she had with Hakim Jamal and the support for the Black Panthers.

Her marriage to the writer is also seen RomainGary, the second of the three of the actress, without a doubt the most important.

Do you want to know more about the life of jean seberg and his fight against the FBI, run to see it on Netflix!