Jean skirts with normcore tennis: how to wear them in Spring Summer 2022

In your case, the look is total in denimsupplemented with a strapless top with gold buttons. Louis Vuitton suggests plain denim darker and takes the risk to combine it with a leather jacket with gold details, showing that the possibilities are endless and how interesting it can be the union of elegant garments that we would not have considered in the past for styles of this type. For the French firm, the flat sandals with satin effects they ended up giving the final touch in terms of footwear.

What are normcore tennis like?

Normcore tennis with a mini skirt in street style. Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Appealing to the term that was coined during the first years of 2010, the nordic tennis looking for minimalist and simple strokes pass them off as conventional sneakers, which is the reason why this anti-trend was born and today, ironically, it returns with its halo of nostalgia and is positioned as one of the currents in vogue of the street style. The search will be for an authentic, casual and comfortable outfit that doesn’t want to stand out too much. Hence these sneakers combined with jean skirts often omit vivid colors, patterns, and decorative details.

Why is normcore tennis jean skirts the perfect match for Spring/Summer 2022?

Long skirt with slit and white normcore tennis shoes. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

There are many reasons why jean skirts with nordic tennis results in the perfect combination for Spring/Summer 2022. The first is because you most likely already have both pieces in your wardrobe, so it will not represent an extra investment. together they are extremely versatile and you can wear them both with printed shirts, blazers or impressive flounced shirts; everything will depend on the degree of formality you are trying to achieve, or how experimental you feel. They are really comfortable together and will help keep you fresh and light in the coming season. Are more reasons needed?