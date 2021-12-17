Jean Todt at Ferrari, Flavio Briatore’s trip

Jean Todt to Ferrari: the indiscretion of recent days on the future of the French manager, who has just finished his presidency at Fia, is making the circus argue. According to rumors the stable of Maranello he would have made an offer to the former CEO, a protagonist of the heyday of Cavallino and the cycle with Michael Schumacher.

F1: Jean Todt at Ferrari, Flavio Briatore against

Lately Mattia Binotto he said he was in favor of Todt’s arrival (“I still have a lot to learn from him”), even though he spoke of “speculation”. Who is strongly opposed to a return to Todt’s Ferrari is Flavio Briatore, who in an interview with Libero said he was very skeptical: “Consultants are figures who they are of no use to anyone, if not to waste time. And then I don’t think someone with a career like Todt’s can accept such a position. The team is a complicated job, not for consultants, you have to live it“.

According to the Cuneo manager, Todt’s work could not be compared to that of Marko to Red Bull: “There is no such thing as one doing two jobs, Helmut Marko is something more than a consultant. He’s on the spot, he’s always there. Together with Christian Horner he coordinates, manages ”.

Jean Todt: the memory of Michael Schumacher

On the sidelines of the FIA ​​Gala in Paris, Todt did not dwell on the issue but recalled the figure of Michael Schumacher, with whom he won everything in the golden age of Ferrari in the early 2000s. “I want to be very honest, I miss Michael, because he is part of my life, It always will be, and we have managed to build many things also because we have suffered together, and this has made us stronger ”.

“Twelve years ago every candidate was invited to have six people with him to support their election. I remember having three people with me: my wife, Michael and my son. And it’s something I’ll never forget ”.

Fia: Jean Todt’s successor is an Emir of Dubai

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is the new president of the FIA. The Emir of Dubai beat Graham Stoker with 62% of the vote and so happens to the outgoing president, Jean Todt. Ben Sulayem, 60 years old and a past in rallying, has been a member of the FIA ​​vice-presidents and members of the World Motorsport Council since 2008.

Todt made a positive assessment of his presidency: “I am quite felice to have closed this chapter, I’ve been in office for a long time, and I mean doing the job the way I did is challenging. I think it is now good that the FIA ​​will have a new and fresh team at their disposal. I bequeath an incredible team, which will be able to continue doing their job even with the newly elected team. Of course I still have the same passion, I love car racing, and I will continue to follow them ”.

