Jeanine Áñez decompensates during a hearing in which she asked for her freedom

The former interim president of Bolivia Jeanine Áñez, who is on a hunger strike this Thursday for nine days, suffered a decompensation during a virtual hearing in which she asked for her freedom and which forced the suspension of the judicial act.

Áñez’s health decline occurred a few minutes after the hearing was installed and she was initially assisted by her daughter Carolina Ribera and her lawyer Norka Cuéllar who managed to enter the prison where she has been held preventively for more than eleven months.

“The lady has had to get closer with help (…) if she stops, she falls, it’s really bad,” Cuéllar explained to the judge, who finally decided to postpone the hearing to next Monday.

In the transmission of the legal act, it was seen that the former interim president had a kind of fainting, which caused some health officials to attend to her, while her daughter covered her with a blanket.

An assessment by a trusted doctor of Áñez’s family who managed to visit her in the morning established that “she is delicate”, but that her condition is not yet critical and that it has been recommended to hydrate her “by vein”.

“The health (is) completely stable within the parameters of a normal person of the characteristics of Mrs. Añez, therefore, there would be nothing to worry about at this time,” said the Minister of the Government (Interior), Eduardo Del Castle.

Parliamentarians from the opposition force Cree questioned the “speed” with which the Penitentiary Regime provided medical attention to former anti-drug chief Maximiliano Dávila, investigated for alleged links to drug trafficking, and considered that Áñez is repeatedly denied that possibility.

Áñez began a hunger strike last week in search of some action by international organizations and as a “last resort” to have her detention lifted.

The measure assumed by the former interim president coincides with the visit that the United Nations Special Rapporteur for the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, Diego García-Sayán, has been carrying out in Bolivia since Tuesday.

The former president has requested through her lawyers that García-Sayán visit her in the Miraflores de La Paz prison in addition to sending documents to the United Nations offices that show the government’s interference in the country’s justice system.

Áñez has been imprisoned since March of last year, initially for a process called “coup d’état I” accused of sedition, terrorism and conspiracy with which she was first detained for four months and later extended to six.

Then the “coup d’état II” case was opened, for which another month of detention was added for actions she took when she was second vice president of the Senate to assume the Presidency in 2019 in an allegedly irregular manner after the resignations of Evo Morales and those who They could succeed him.

Áñez’s defense requested her client’s freedom after considering that a few days ago the deadlines that the regulations grant to carry out the investigations and keep her imprisoned were met.