Jeanne Added, Drake and Jesse Tabish

This week in “La Playlist de franceinfo”: the new single from French singer Jeanne Added, the new album from Canadian superstar Drake and the striking voice of the singer of the American group Other Lives, Jesse Tabish, who is going solo.
Jeanne Added – Hey Boy
Jeanne Added, hey boy (naive). Extract from the album available in the fall.
drake, Honestly, Nevermind (OVO). Album available.
Jesse Tabish, Cowboy Ballads Pt. I (Pias). Album available October 21.
