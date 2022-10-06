Jeanne Added in concert in Toulouse, “intimate, sensual, hyperphysical”

the essential

Revealed in 2015 by “Be sensational”, Jeanne Added has just released her 3rd album, “By your side”. She will be in concert at the Halle de la Machine, in Toulouse, on Friday October 7th.

For her new album, Jeanne Added remains largely faithful to the English language and electronic reverie. His very personal universe will find an equally original setting with the Halle à la Machine.

Calling a record “By your side” sounds like a philosophy of life…

With some people, you feel more yourself than with others. With this title, I wanted to try to go a little against a general trend of maximum individualization of everything. We need each other. Finally, I want to be with others.

This feeling, you express it in English, your album containing only two songs in French. Why this choice, which you have maintained since 2015?

English allows me a more immediate relationship to singing, to melody, to the very action of singing. I come here naturally every time. I have a certain modesty with French. For me to choose it, the text must reach me in one go, almost epidermically… and I must be 4,000% satisfied with it!

On first listening to the record, your voice strikes us: it seems so close to us…

We owe it to the work of Renaud Letang, who co-produced the album with me. I had gone to get it from him without really knowing it. He did a very nice job. It is true that one has the impression that I sing in the ear of the listener. This gives a great sweetness, a very sensual, hyperphysical side.

What allows you to sing in the register of confidence?

It is the privilege of the artist, of the creator. We create emotions by revealing ourselves a little more. By saying intimate things that belong to you, you end up reaching a lot of people.

In the album, there is a lot of talk about love and separation. What angle to find to approach an eternal subject?

Love is at the center of the life of human beings. But there are many kinds of love, not just amorous love. When things are going well, we sing like in “West Side Story”. When things are bad, we write dozens of sad songs. I often tell what I am going through. Everything is said in “Goodbye”: we always have something left of the people we leave. It is not because we leave in a resolute way that all relationship disappears.

Another song “Only truth”, talks about the truth. Do you always say it to those around you?

We can’t say everything. However, I believe that you can be quite direct with those you love and who love you without hurting yourself. In fact, this song speaks above all of the attraction that one can have for a person who does not lie to oneself. I find people desirable who don’t falsely advertise their own personality, who don’t show any trickery.

Even if you favor ballads, you don’t neglect dance songs. Is it in the perspective of the scene?

I like dance music. It is one of the great gateways to music. As a teenager, I listened a lot to Justin Timberlake, who I found irresistible, as well as Snoop Dog, and Prince, of course. I love to dance on stage and make the audience dance. On the disc, all the writing starts from the grooves, the rhythms, even for the slow tempos.

Album “By your side” (Naïve/Believe).

Jeanne Added in concert (with La Femme and Heeka), Friday October 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Halle à la Machine, as part of the Pink Paradise festival. Price: €33.70.