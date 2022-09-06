Jeans, a story that lasts – So Healthy

Jacket, shirt, dress, skirt, shorts and even a hat (remember Justin Timberlake’s total look in 2001), jeans are no longer just pants for a long time now. Of his working-class origins, there is not much left, except perhaps his resistance. With more than 2.3 billion pairs sold in the world per year, for a global population of almost 8 billion inhabitants, to say that jeans have become more democratic would be an understatement.

Italian, French or American, where did jeans come from?

It all started in the 16th century when the Genoese navy used cotton and linen canvas, called jeans, of blue color to make the sails of its ships and to dress its sailors. Thus, the etymology of the word jean would come from the old English name of the city of Genoa, Italy: Jeane. The fabric travels and arrives as far as Nîmes where the weavers try to reproduce it, in vain. After many years of experimenting, they manage, in the 17th century, to create a new fabric. The product is then called denim. We are now in the 19th century in California, Levi Strauss, a German immigrant, files the patent for jeans. Thus, it is to him that we attribute the creation of the garment itself, the one we still know today.

What cut and how to maintain it?

Straight, slim, tapered, baggy, high rise, low rise, just as many English terms that designate the cut of jeans. Still in vogue today, fashions evolve, but clothing remains. To find your way around and be able to find the shoe that fits, nothing better than an infographic with the history of jeans and the facts. The current trend is a return to the 90s and 2000s, the jeans are wide and low waisted, a cut that does not necessarily suit everyone. So, for added comfort, many of us still proudly wear high-waisted jeans. With its shaping effect, it enhances all silhouettes.

Regardless of the style, the maintenance rules are almost always the same: wash your jeans as little as possible, in addition to preserving them, you will help protect the planet. When you decide to send it to the machine, washing at 30° maximum with little detergent is recommended. For spinning, no need to climb the towers! He too must be gentle. Finally, jeans inside out are just as valid for washing as for ironing.

Japan, the king of high-end jeans

On the bench of jeans creators, a third continent is missing: Asia and more particularly Japan. It was almost 400 years ago, in the historic district of Kojima in Kurashiki, in Okayama prefecture, that craftsmen began to work. They made salt-resistant cotton textiles in response to the coastal development that the country was experiencing at the time. Thanks to the incredible quality of Japanese craftsmanship, the jeans become even more resistant and durable over time. The indigo is also deeper than the classic model due to the dyeing techniques used and even bears the name Japan Blue.