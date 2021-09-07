Jeans and T-shirt. Peter Lindbergh’s «Untold Stories»

January 1990: on the cover of British Vogue a group of young models are portrayed in the street, little makeup, dressed in jeans and a T-shirt. They are Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Tatjana Patitz and Cindy Crawford. A shot that marks the beginning of the supermodel phenomenon, portrayed in that surprisingly familiar way by Peter Lindbergh (Leszno, 1944-Paris, 2019), absolute protagonist of the history of photography, author of hard and pasty black and white portraits that have become iconic (“I love black because for me it is the color of happiness … especially the portraits appear stronger, connected to the deeper truth”). Portraits with which he redefined the parameters of fashion photography and contemporary culture (“Photography is much greater than fashion, it is part of contemporary culture”), introducing a sort of “realism”, bringing out a simple and natural beauty, not at all artificial, favoring the character traits.

The exhibition “Peter Lindbergh: Untold Stories”, hosted until October 3 ad Con ARTillery / temporary Art Center, in via Verdi 5, in Turin, was personally curated by the artist himself before his death, and is the result of the collaboration with the Kunstpalast of Düsseldorf and with the Peter Lindbergh Foundation Paris. An event with which Paratissima inaugurates a cycle of international exhibitions dedicated to portraits of great contemporary artists.

“Untold Stories” is a tribute to Peter Lindbergh and at the same time a self-portrait, “an intimate exhibition, almost an unconscious testament” (Olga Gambari): 140 photographs selected by the artist immersing himself in the archives of forty years of work, some famous, others never exhibited before, and which now, all together, give life to an enveloping and evocative path and offer a profound vision of his vast work, showing unexpected sides and unpublished stories.

Born in 1944 in Poland, Peter Lindbergh was of German nationality, grew up in Duisburg and then moved to Paris in the late 70s, where he began a career that will see him immortalize supermodels and celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Milla Jovovich, Kate Moss, Stephanie Seymour , Kate Winslet, Nastassja Kinski, Eva Herzigova, Isabella Rossellini and Monica Bellucci, and collaborate with the most prestigious brands (also signing three editions of the Pirelli Calendar), the most important fashion magazines, including Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, as well as with The New Yorker, Interview, Rolling Stone and the Wall Street Journal.

The exhibition ends with the video installation Testament (2014): The silent exchange lasting 35 minutes between the camera of Peter Lindbergh and Elmer Carroll, a Florida death row inmate, whose gaze also hides his own untold story.

Emanuele Rebuffini

