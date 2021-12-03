“Jeddah tricky track in the simulator, but tomorrow …”

Charles Leclerc was one of the drivers who admitted that he struggled a lot (in the simulator) to assimilate the layout of the Jeddah circuit, characterized by 27 corners. Once he found the right feeling, Leclerc also wanted to try this track in the real world, and the Monegasque is not the only one waiting with great curiosity for tomorrow’s FP1 session.

Charles is confident in the potential of the Ferrari power unit, but is not unbalanced in predictions, especially in the direct confrontation with McLaren. The well-known goal is the third position in the Constructors’ World Championship, but Leclerc will also bring other positive aspects with him from 2021, especially as regards race management.

Let’s start by taking a step back, to the Qatar GP. Were you satisfied with the race result after the difficult qualifying session?

“It was great because after Saturday I had many doubts, and being able to achieve a good result on Sunday, thanks to a good comeback, was undoubtedly positive. Many strengths of the team have still emerged, and that’s what we need in this last part of the season ”.

How did the frame break affect performance?

“The car looked weird, I don’t know how much it affected the performance, but I just didn’t have the right feeling.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, with manager Nicolas Todt Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Do you think that here in Jeddah the qualification will be fundamental in view of the result to be aspired to in the race?

“There are a lot of DRS zones and they are very, very long. I think a third of the track length is with DRS so I don’t think overtaking will be extremely difficult as it usually is on a city track. On the other hand, I am sure it will be a very demanding circuit for us drivers, we will have to deal with very high speeds and with walls on the track, so there will be no room for errors, but… I can’t wait! ”.

How was the first approach with this track on the simulator?

“In the first 10 laps it wasn’t easy, because I didn’t know… where he was riding. There are 27 corners, so that’s not a few to memorize, but after the first and second sessions I felt pretty good and in the end I really liked the way it has to be driven. This is why I can’t wait to try it in reality “.

What does third place in the Constructors’ classification mean for Ferrari? Do you think it is the third fastest car?

“We weren’t in the first part of the season, but in the second round, and especially since we introduced the new update to the power unit, I think we went in the direction we wanted, confirming a step forward.”

“Overall it has been a clean season, in which we have been able to maximize the potential of our car, obviously we are not yet where we want to be, that is, able to fight for the wins, but it was still a positive season. If we look back on last year. , a good step has been taken in the right direction, and we hope to be able to take another next year ”.

How do you see this weekend in terms of the comparison with McLaren?

“I don’t know how to answer, tomorrow I’ll have the chance to do some… real laps, and I’ll start to have a clearer idea of ​​the goals we can set ourselves this weekend. The new engine will certainly help, but we are not sure that it will be enough to do better than McLaren.

the impression is that this weekend they will be competitive. But you never know, it’s a new track, so we’re waiting for the feedback that will arrive tomorrow to get an idea “.

A season is coming to an end that was a transition year for Ferrari in view of 2022. What have you learned as a driver in 2021?

“Certainly a lot in terms of race management. Since the beginning of 2020 I have started analyzing my weaknesses since the previous season I had collected good qualifying but struggling more in the race. I worked a lot on it in 2020, I think I’ve made some steps forward, and this season it’s actually becoming one of my strengths now. “

“I feel good every time I need to manage the tires, but I am still focused on some aspects to improve, I mean a perfect balance between qualifying and the race that I probably haven’t found yet. Sometimes I have sacrificed qualifying a bit to be better. in the race, but it’s a balance I’m working on to try to get the best out of it ”.